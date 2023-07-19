Joe Rogan's carnivore diet: Exploring his journey and benefits

Joe Rogan, a renowned podcaster, comedian and mixed martial arts enthusiast has become a significant advocate for the carnivore diet.

Through his popular podcast, he has given a platform to influential figures in the carnivore community, including Dr. Shawn Baker, Dr. Paul Saladino and psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Let's delve into Rogan's experiences with the carnivore diet, why he chose it, what he ate and the outcomes, including its benefits and side effects.

What is the carnivore diet?

Before we dive into Rogan's carnivore journey, let's understand what the carnivore diet is all about.

The carnivore diet involves exclusively consuming animal products while eliminating all other food groups like processed foods, vegetables, fruits and vegetable oils.

Though the strictness varies among individuals, most carnivore dieters focus on nutrient-dense ruminant meats like beef, bison and lamb, and in Joe Rogan's case, elk and moose.

As animal products are primarily zero-carb foods, the carnivore diet inherently becomes a high-fat, low-carb or keto-carnivore eating approach.

Joe Rogan's decision to go carnivore

Rogan experienced many excellent outcomes (Image via Netflix)

Joe Rogan first announced his experiment with the carnivore diet for 30 days in January 2020. Since then, he has continuously cycled on and off a pure carnivore diet.

Inspired by his carnivore-loving guests on the podcast, he has shared his experiences with millions of social media followers. He often posts pictures of his carnivore meals, featuring mouth-watering ribeye steaks and seared slices of elk that he hunted.

Motivation behind Joe Rogan carnivore diet

Rogan's decision to adopt the carnivore diet was driven by several factors. One of the main reasons was his desire to explore how the diet could potentially benefit his autoimmune condition called vitiligo, which causes milky white patches on the skin due to immune system activity.

Additionally, he aimed to shed excess weight and enhance his energy and mental clarity.

The outcomes: Benefits and side effects

Joe Rogan's carnivorous diet consisted of two meals every day. (Getty Images)

During his initial 30-day carnivore experiment, Rogan witnessed several positive outcomes.

He experienced a reduction in aches and pains, observed improvements in his vitiligo, and reported steady energy, weight loss and improved mental health. His weight dropped from 205 to 193 pounds, and he proudly shared his success in losing excess fat around his face, belly and waist area.

However, it's important to note that the carnivore diet also came with temporary side effects for Rogan, particularly during the first two weeks, when he dealt with explosive diarrhea.

This is a common experience for some individuals as their body adapts to the diet, and the symptoms typically resolve over time.

Joe Rogan's carnivore diet centered around two meals a day. He started with breakfast comprising eggs and bacon, while dinner consisted of delicious grass-fed elk, bison, and steak.

He emphasized the significance of consuming ample healthy fats when following a low-carb diet to avoid potential issues like protein poisoning.

Joe Rogan's embrace of the carnivore diet has not only positively impacted his own health but has also sparked curiosity and interest in this unconventional eating pattern.

While scientific evidence supporting its long-term effects is limited, the anecdotal evidence from Rogan and others suggests that the carnivore diet may offer potential benefits, particularly for autoimmune disorders and weight management.

Nevertheless, as with any dietary change, it's crucial to approach it thoughtfully, considering individual health needs and preferences.