Joe Scarborough Illness: What happened to the Morning Joe host on MSNBC? An update on his health condition

Charles Joseph Scarborough known by his stage name Joe Scarborough is an American television host, a former member of the House of Representatives, and is now known for his anchoring on MSNBC. On the same channel, he previously hosted Scarborough Country.

Joe Scarborough's health has been under the limelight with concerns and rumors. People all over the internet have been desperately looking for answers about his well-being. A post suggested that Joe Scarborough's health has been deteriorating and this sparked a nuisance on the internet regarding his health.

Everyone expressed their concern for the actor's health and well-being. This article will talk about Joe Scarborough's health.

Joe Scarborough's Health Status

There has been no official statement about his health (Image by gettyimages)

First things first, Joe Scarborough's health has been fine. Irrespective of all the rumors going on about his health, he remains in good health. Joe has not yet made any official statement regarding his health, which keeps the doors open for any speculations. Another thing that is acting as a propellant for the speculation about his health is due to his recent appearance in his show wearing a mask. That hints towards a COVID-19 infection.

There have not been any details regarding his health, and no official announcement has been made regarding the same. Thus, him not addressing these speculations has fueled further speculations that his health might actually be not well. Raising concerns for his health and well-being among his viewers.

Previous Health-Related Issues Faced by Joe Scarborough

It is not the first time that Joe's health has been under speculation. In previous years he has been in the limelight, in 2003 he suffered a cardiac attack and had to go through 5 bypass surgeries in order to be fit again. In addition to this, he has been struggling with his depression and anxiety lately.

In another incident in November 2017, Joe took a temporary leave from his show "Morning Joe" for a medical procedure. Giving rise to yet another speculation about his health. However, later on, he clearly stated that his health had been fine claiming he was "healthy as a horse".

However, he conveyed his gratitude to his viewers for wishing for his health and showing concern for the same during the challenging time he has been going through, without revealing anything about his medical procedure.

Common Symptoms

With all the speculations around, here are the things that may have been the reason behind the rumors about his health.

Many have noticed a significant change in his weight in recent times which could be symptoms for almost any condition. Scarborough has also revealed about his loss in appetite which makes it challenging for him to maintain a healthy diet.

Joe has also revealed about his muscle atrophy related challenges which have improved with some physical therapy sessions. Moreover, his fatigue has also hindered him from attending work.

All these symptoms can be related to any sort of disease, considering the severity of the symptoms it could be anything. Nothing could be concluded without any official confirmation by the actor himself or his family members.

It is important to respect his privacy and respect his boundaries during his challenging time. Relying on verified information is essential. His health is a matter of personal concern, and we should all hope for the best for him and his family.