John Amos health update: 83-year-old shares his condition & GoFundMe plea

John Amos, the “Good Times” star has brushed off all the rumors about his health issues.

The actor shared an official statement with TMZ where he stated that he is doing fine and was not admitted to the ICU. John Amos also denied rumors that he had been a victim of elder abuse.

Amos has denied rumors about his health. (Image via Instagram/blackinformtaionnetwork)

It was reported last month that Amos was being abused by a caregiver after his daughter, Shannon Amos, contacted the Colorado officials.

Shannon took to Instagram to raise her concern and wrote:

On May 14, I would receive a distressing call from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.

She also added:

The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

Following the allegations and concerns, Lisa Kohlbrenner, Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statement and informed that the Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the matter.

Shannon Amos started a GoFundMe campaign for medical, legal, and aftercare for her father

Shannon Amos also started a GoFundMe to raise $500,000 to be entrusted to a special fund for John Amos.

She said:

This money is to be entrusted to a special fund for my father, dedicated solely to his care, legal fees, and aftercare.

Following all these allegations about his health and GoFundMe, John Amos has now come up and denied all the rumors.

“I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life” – John Amos

The actor stated that all the details about his health were a lie. (Photo via Instagram/romeystamp2020 and kingprincelordfrancis)

The actor gave an official statement to TMZ and revealed that all the details given out by his daughter are a lie and that he hasn’t been fighting for his life.

John Amos’s official statement read:

To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life.

He also added:

I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.

According to John Amos’s publicist, Belinda Foster, the “Roots” star was hospitalized because of certain heart issues. She stated that the actor’s lower body and abdomen were filled with fluid and were causing problems with his heart.

She also revealed that Amos is now doing good as doctors have drained all the fluid out of his body.

Born in 1939, in New Jersey, John Allen Amos is a famous American actor, best known for his roles in the miniseries “Roots” and the CBS television series “Good Times."

In his five-decade career, the actor has appeared in numerous films and TV series and has also been nominated for the NAACP Image Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

