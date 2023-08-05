John Gosling, The Kinks' talented keyboard player, passes away at 75

John Gosling, the keyboard legend from the iconic band 'The Kinks', passed away at the age of 75, leaving his fans deeply saddened.

Let's take a moment to cherish the memories he created with his music and pay tribute to his remarkable contributions.

Cause of John Gosling's death

Gosling in The Kinks Iimage via Gijsbert Hanekroot)

As of now, the cause of Gosling's death remains undisclosed. The announcement of his passing away was made through The Kinks' social media page, where the band expressed profound sadness and grief as it extended its condolences to Gosling's wife and family.

Gosling's musical odyssey

Born in Devon, England, in 1948, Gosling joined The Kinks just before they were set to appear on Top of the Pops.

Initially brought on for their US tour, Gosling, with his extraordinary musical abilities and infectious humor, quickly became an essential member of the band. He became a permanent fixture, contributing to ten albums and leaving an indelible mark on their music.

The Kinks's John Gosling: A rock and roll legacy

The Kinks @TheKinks We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eFl5n6MQfB

Founded in London in 1963 by brothers Ray and Dave Davies, The Kinks have given unforgettable hits like "Waterloo Sunset," "Sunny Afternoon" and "You Really Got Me."

Gosling's keyboard magic can be heard in some of The Kinks' most beloved tracks. One of their greatest hits, "Lola," owes its enchanting melody to his exceptional talent, making it a timeless classic.

His time with the band also included the Top 40 U.S. hit "A Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy," showcasing his versatility as a musician.

Cherishing John Gosling's legacy

As we bid farewell to Gosling, let's celebrate his musical legacy and the joy he brought through his music.

His contributions to The Kinks' journey will forever be etched in our hearts, and his spirit lives on through the melodies that continue to resonate with us.