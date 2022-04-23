6 Best Exercises to Prevent Joint Pain

No matter what type of arthritis you have, joint pain can make even the simplest tasks a challenge. You might have been advised to avoid physical activity first and then start exercising gently.

Finding the right kind of exercise and knowing which activities are safe for you can help you keep moving and improve your overall quality of life.

Home exercise routines can help prevent joint pain. It's a good idea to discuss the idea with your doctor and get their approval before beginning a workout routine. Then, stick to an exercise program that has been proven effective in improving joint pain.

Here Are the Six Best Exercises That You Can Do to Prevent Joint Pain

1) Walking

Walking is one of the basic exercise that can done on a daily basis (Image by Tobi / Pexels)

Instead of running, you can opt for basic exercises such as walking. Walking is good for the joints. In fact, it is considered to be one of the most important activities you can do if you have arthritis.

Walking can help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, which reduces joint tension. Walking also stimulates your core and legs, and it's a simple fitness regimen that most people can do to prevent any joint pain.

You don't need any specific equipment or membership to go for a walk, and it's simple to incorporate into your schedule.

2) Tai chi

Tai chi helps in increasing the mobility (Image by Kevin Olson / Unsplash)

While the relaxing and meditative nature of Tai chi has long been recognized, the physical benefits of it, such as increased mobility, have only recently become recognized. Plus, everyone can do Tai chi at the comfort of their home.

Because it's low-impact, your knees, ankles, and other joints aren't overworked. Many researchers have noticed positive outcomes after a month or two of practice. After just one hour, several folks report feeling better than they have in years.

You may notice a difference and a decrease in joint pain just because you're gently moving again if you're not currently active. This nourishes it, making the ends of joints slick so they can move freely.

3) Swimming

Outdoor activity such as swimming is super effective for your joints (Image by Jim De Ramos / Pexels)

Swimming laps is an excellent exercise for people who suffer from joint pain. When you're in water, you're lighter and therefore, gravity is less of an effect. Without placing too much strain on your joints, you can still get a wonderful cardio workout.

Swimming is also praised for being low-impact since it strengthens the muscles that surround each joint. If you haven't swum laps in a while, start with shorter sessions in the pool (15 minutes or less) and work your way up to longer ones.

4) Biking

Helps stimulate your muscles (Image by Mabel Amber / Pexels)

Bicycling, both indoor and outdoor, is low-impact and can stimulate the muscles without putting too much strain on the joints. It also aids in the reduction of discomfort while increasing motion and mobility.

Biking can help you strengthen your quadriceps, which is beneficial if you have poor knees. You can begin slowly and gradually increase your time on the bike to 30-minute sessions.

5) Yoga

Enhances joint flexibility & helps in reducing stress. (Image by Eternal Happiness / Pexels)

Yoga contains a sequence of exercises that alleviate joint discomfort, enhance joint flexibility and tension, and reduce stress to promote better sleep, in addition to breathing methods and meditation.

The pain and stiffness associated with arthritis is greatly reduced when you practice once a week. It also aids in the improvement of joint range of motion.

Continuing to undertake certain types of physical activity, such as yoga, on days when you experience joint pain, will help you preserve joint flexibility. Your yoga routines will be more comfortable if you use a padded yoga mat.

6) Strength training

Strength training helps in stabilizing & reducing the pain (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

When you experience joint pain, one of the goals of exercise is to strengthen the muscles that surround those joints, stabilizing them and reducing pain.

Strength training can assist in raising the capabilities of the muscles surrounding the joints so they can do a better job of preventing joint pain.

Benefits

1) Exercise nourishes your joints

Physical activity increases the circulation of synovial fluid, which is used to lubricate joints, which reduces joint pain during and after exercise.

Water molecules also move during exercise, putting pressure on the joints and causing pain. Regular xercise aids in the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the joints by removing obstructions.

2) Blood flow is enhanced by exercise

Every aspect of the human body, including the joints, requires a healthy blood flow to function effectively.

Exercise is an excellent technique to increase blood flow and improve circulation throughout the body to reduce joint pain.

3) Helps in building muscles

Many people associate exercise with bulking up and gaining muscle, but it also has significant benefits for arthritis patients. Exercise helps to strengthen the muscles that surround the joints, as well as the ligaments and tendons that surround them.

When all of these components are in good shape, they can better cushion and support the joints, reducing joint pain.

Takeaway

Small changes to your routine can make a big difference in your comfort level. The ideal workout is one that you will continue to explore. Choose two or three to add to your routine and see how they feel. Remember, being active is all about working at your own pace and respecting your body.

By incorporating these exercises into your daily workout, you’ll be less likely to experience joint pain, and you’ll have the tools you need to manage it should it appear.

LIVE POLL Q. Yoga or Tai Chi? Yoga for me! I like Tai Chi more 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabika