If you’re looking for new ways to care for your skin, jojoba oil for skin may just be what you need. Jojoba oil is a liquid wax extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant, which you'll often find in skincare and haircare products. It's promoted as an all-natural ingredient—and it really is so!

The best jojoba oil is organic, cold-pressed, and 100 percent pure. Its waxy texture is super similar to our skin's natural sebum, making it ideal for a number of uses.

What is Jojoba Oil?

Jojoba oil is a liquid wax extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant. (Image via Pexels / Rendy Ramdani)

The oil has been used by Native Americans for centuries for medicine, food, and as an ingredient in cosmetics.

The main components are wax esters that mimic the natural oils found in your skin (sebum). Due to this similarity, jojoba oil for skin can help you restore your skin's natural barrier functions when its own sebum becomes too heavy or thickened by pollutants in the air.

How to Find the Best Jojoba Oil for Your Skin

While it's true that jojoba oil is a natural remedy for a variety of skin ailments, you may be surprised to learn that there are other factors to consider when selecting the best type of jojoba oil for skin.

Acts as a natural remedy for skin. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro Studio)

For example, organic cold-pressed jojoba oil is considered to be better for your health than non-organic varieties because it doesn't contain chemicals or pesticides that can damage the environment. The same is true of 100 percent pure cold-pressed jojoba oils.

If you're looking for the best possible jojoba oil for skin in terms of quality and purity, it's important to choose an organic variety that has been extracted using either steam distillation or CO2 extraction methods, and never through chemical processes like solvent extraction. This ensures that only pure essential nutrients remain in your product and leaves no room for contaminants such as pesticides or volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Benefits of Jojoba Oil For Skin

Jojoba oil is a liquid wax, with a texture similar to that of olive oil, that comes from the seeds of the jojoba plant. It’s also similar in texture to human sebum, making it ideal for a number of uses.

Can be used as a natural moisturiser. (Image via Pexels / Olha Ruskykh)

Jojoba oil is perfect for soothing dry skin, especially on your face and body. Simply massage into your skin before bedtime or throughout the day when you need an extra boost of hydration!

The anti-inflammatory properties found in jojoba make it an excellent choice for calming common skin conditions like rosacea and eczema.

You can put a few drops of this multipurpose substance on your face before bedtime and wake up to smooth, hydrated skin in the morning. You can also apply it to your hair and nails as well!

As with other oils, jojoba oil for skin is a great emollient, softening and smoothing your complexion. When it's combined with occlusive ingredients, like beeswax, it also helps protect the skin barrier, reducing trans-epidermal water loss and sealing in moisture.

Conclusion

Jojoba oil is an excellent natural moisturizer and can be used as a face wash and body lotion. It promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails and is also great for treating acne and sunburns. The best benefit of jojoba oil for skin is that it's completely safe for even the most sensitive skin types!

