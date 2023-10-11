Jonnie Irwin recommends an ‘excellent’ coffee alternative in a recent health update

Jonnie Irwin, the 49-year-old presenter of the famous show ‘A Place in The Sun’, recently shared that for the last few years, he has been starting his morning with a turmeric shot.

Irwin, who publicly shared his terminal cancer diagnosis in November 2022, took to Instagram to share details about his morning turmeric shot.

Jonnie Irwin starts his morning with a turmeric shot – an excellent coffee alternative

In the post, the 49-year-old wrote:

"Morning all, after 49 years it sounds like my voice is finally breaking! After reading all the benefits of turmeric like reducing inflammation and boosting your immune system, I’ve been on the shots now for a couple of years and it’s a great way to start your day instead of a coffee."

Jonnie Irwin also revealed that he likes to have both but rarely feels the need for caffeine after having a turmeric shot. Irwin wrote:

"It’s not one or the other sometimes I have both but rarely feel the need for a caffeine hit after one of these bad boys!"

"Knowing I’ve just blasted 3 grams of raw, fresh turmeric into me each morning certainly sets me up for the day," he added further.

So, what’s exactly a turmeric shot that Jonnie Irwin’s a fan of?

Tumeric shot is the juice of fresh turmeric. (Image via freepik/jigsawstocker)

Turmeric shot is basically the juice of fresh, raw turmeric. You can use the turmeric root for making this healthy drink or you can simply use turmeric powder that’s available in your kitchen.

There are a variety of recipes to make turmeric shots, depending on your preferences. Many people add lemon and black pepper to enhance the taste, while others just add turmeric and water.

What are turmeric shots good for?

(Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

There are several benefits of turmeric shots. They are believed to ease inflammation, reduce pain, strengthen immunity, and work great for improving skin health as well.

Moreover, turmeric shots can help prevent digestive issues like constipation and diarrhea, improve the functioning of the brain, manage anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of certain illnesses, too.

It is also important to know that turmeric’s health advantages come from its main ingredient curcumin, which contains a significant amount of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, it offers a variety of health benefits.

If you are looking for a natural drink that’s incredibly healthy and safe, then adding a turmeric shot to your morning diet routine could be just perfect.