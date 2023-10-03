Just 26 minutes of napping daily can make you a 34% more productive employee

The idea of napping for just 26 minutes sounds weird right? However, studies suggest that taking short naps can aid in enhancing workplace productivity. When we are constantly bombarded with emails, texts, and calls, this short power nap can come in very handy.

In fact, NASA's research shows that just a 26-minute nap can improve job performance by a third. This indicates that introducing power naps into the work routine could lead to benefits such as increased cognitive function, alertness, and creativity. Thus, taking short naps may be a simple but effective way to maximize productivity and combat the negative consequences of overworking.

Boosts alertness and increases productivity (Image via Unsplash / Charanjeet Dhiman)

NASA did some research to see how napping affects pilots to make sure they're at full capacity during those flights, and guess what? Turns out, those who took a 26-minute nap saw a big boost in their alertness (up to 54%) and job performance (34%).

So, basically, a quick power nap can level up their mental game and get them performing like champions. It just goes to show that catching some snooze can do wonders for your brain and hustle.

The Importance of Nap Length

While napping can be beneficial, it's essential to consider the optimal length to reap the full advantages. According to NASA's findings, naps lasting between 10 and 20 minutes are recommended.

This duration allows individuals to enter a sleep cycle without reaching the deeper phases of sleep, which can lead to grogginess upon waking. By limiting the nap to 26 minutes or less, employees can experience the rejuvenating effects without any undesirable side effects.

Boosting Performance and Reducing Stress

Reduces stress and improves mental well-being (Image via Unsplash / Adrian Swancar)

Napping isn't solely reserved for those who can fall asleep quickly. Even if you struggle to doze off instantly, research suggests that closing your eyes and resting quietly for the same period can provide similar benefits.

This practice of quiet wakefulness still allows brain cells, muscles, and organs to recharge, ultimately reducing stress, and improving mood, alertness, and creativity. By knowing the potential advantages of a nap or a restful break, employees can overcome concerns about their ability to sleep and embrace the opportunity to enhance their performance.

Encouraging Employees to Incorporate Short Naps during the Workday Can Be a Game-Changer for Productivity

Companies who support this power nap can have a more healthy work environment (Image via Unsplash / Kup Chiao)

Forward-thinking companies are recognizing the importance of rest and creating nap-friendly environments within their offices.

It could be as simple as setting up a designated nap room or providing comfortable seating areas where employees can relax during their break time. By supporting napping in the workplace, employers can contribute to a more energized and engaged workforce.

Unfortunately, Napping during Working Hours Is Still Viewed as a Taboo in Many Corporate Cultures

Many think taking a quick snooze is not a healthy habit (Image via Unsplash / Slappwijsheid)

The misconception that napping is a sign of laziness or unproductivity needs to be challenged. The NASA study emphasizes the beneficial impact of a short nap on job performance.

By educating employers and colleagues about the science-backed benefits, we can shift the perception surrounding napping and cultivate a healthier and more productive work environment.

The NASA study provides fascinating insights into the power of a 26-minute nap to improve job performance by a remarkable 34%. Adding short naps to our work schedule can seriously amp up our alertness, productivity, and overall health.

As the stigma around napping at work fades away, smart companies will see the real value in letting their employee recharge and bring their A-game. So, when you hit that midday slump, take a power nap and watch how it levels up your productivity and success.