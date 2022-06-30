7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Abs Like Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shares many workout secrets with his fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter. The pop star performs a set routine of exercises every day, including abs, leg, and shoulder workout on one day, biceps and chest workout on another day, and triceps and back workout on another day.

As a way to stay healthy, Justin Bieber makes sure that he always chooses healthy and clean food. He also plays a lot of sports.

Adding weights to your workout routine can help tone your core muscles, but adding dumbbells will give you a more intense workout. Dumbbell exercises are best for toning and sculpting your six-pack like Justin Bieber, as they work out your upper and lower body simultaneously.

How to Get Abs Like Justin Bieber with Dumbbell Exercises?

1) Dumbbell Swing

The only difference between a dumbbell swing and a kettlebell swing is the weight in your hands. A swing is a terrific technique to incorporate into your Justin Bieber ab workouts for an added cardio boost because it targets your upper and lower body muscles and your core.

To do this exercise:

Starting with your legs shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand, perform a dumbbell swing.

Pull the dumbbell back between your legs while bending your knees slightly, then thrust your hips forward and tighten your glutes as you raise the weight to shoulder height.

Maintain a tight core the entire time you're moving.

2) Dumbbell Plank

Compared to a regular plank, the dumbbell pull-through puts more stress on your core since it is a dynamic movement that requires your abs to work harder to stabilize your body. Dumbbell planks are worth trying if you are planning on giving your abs a more sculpted look like Justin Bieber.

To do the dumbbell plank:

Get into a plank position with a dumbbell alongside you; in this example, the dumbbell is on the right. Then, perform a dumbbell pull-through.

Move your left hand underneath your body to grip the dumbbell and move it to your left-hand side while maintaining your balance in the plank position and using your core muscles to your advantage.

Then, with your left hand back on the ground, drag the dumbbell to your right side by reaching your right hand underneath you.

Holding the plank, continue to swing the dumbbell side to side.

3) Dumbbell Woodchop

This is yet another full-body exercise that raises your heart rate. As your trunk works hard to stabilize you during the movement, this exercise keeps your core engaged the entire time. This workout is a must if you want to work on your abs like Justin Bieber.

To perform dumbbell woodchop:

Start by standing shoulder-width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Start by holding the dumbbell at your right hip, on your right side of the body.

The next step is to raise the dumbbell above your head while simultaneously rotating your body to the left.

Before proceeding to the other side, repeat this woodchop motion while lowering the dumbbell to its initial position.

4) Russian Twists with Dumbbell

Russian twists are an excellent exercise when working your upper and lower abs, obliques, and spine. You are strengthening your balance and stability while twisting on this technique.

To perform a Russian twist:

Start with sitting on your mat and lowering your torso back until you feel your core muscles working.

Raise your feet off the ground while keeping your knees bent once you feel your core muscles working.

With a dumbbell in your front hand, carefully twist to one side while lowering it to the floor so that it is in line with your hip. Repeat on the opposite side after rotating.

Keep changing sides while maintaining core engagement.

5) Jackknife pullover

The transversus abdominis muscle, one of the deeper core muscles, is especially well-targeted by the jackknife exercise, which engages all of the abdominal muscles giving it a more defined look like Justin Bieber.

Here's how you do it:

Holding a single dumbbell in between your hands, start by lying on your back.

By raising your head, neck, and legs a few inches above the ground, form the "V" position.

From this posture, perform an upward crunch by bringing your knees to your torso and lowering your arms until they resemble you reaching the dumbbell to your ankles.

Exhale and then go back to your starting position.

6) Leg Drops

Leg drops are a terrific exercise to target your entire core, particularly your rectus abdominis, also referred to as your lower abs.

To perform leg drops:

Laying on your back with your arms and legs spread like a tabletop is an excellent place to start.

A dumbbell should be held in your extended arms, which should be over your chest rather than your head.

Make sure your lower back is firmly on the mat, engage your core, and visualize squeezing your belly button into your spine.

One leg at a time, slowly extend and descend until it is a few inches off the ground, then slowly raise it to the starting position.

Keep your entire motion regulated and slow.

7) Renegade Row

Another plank exercise, but this time your upper body and core are equally challenged. By working on your core, this exercise helps you to develop abs similar to Justin Bieber.

To do the renegade row:

Start in a plank position holding a dumbbell in each hand to perform a renegade row.

While maintaining a firm plank position, bend at the elbow to row back one arm at a time, bringing your elbow to the ceiling until your wrist is close to your ribcage.

Continue changing sides.

Takeaway

If you're looking to tone your core like Justin Bieber and having trouble finding a decent way to do it, give this list of exercises a glance.

Giving these exercises some time in your workout could help you get the body you want, but remember to keep up with proper dieting.

