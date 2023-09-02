K. Michelle gets candid, details toll of 13 plastic surgeries in 1 year

K. Michelle, a renowned singer, has spoken openly and candidly about her experiences with plastic surgery in an interview with The Shade Room.

The artist revealed that she underwent an astonishing 13 plastic surgeries in just one year to remove the butt injections she had received previously. Despite the extensive surgeries, Michelle humbly admitted that she still struggles with her body image.

She said that her journey into plastic surgery began with black-market butt injections. However, the injections traveled to other areas of her lower extremities and led to health concerns. In 2018, she decided to have them removed, but it was just the beginning of a long and arduous journey.

K. Michelle shares her struggles with butt injections and plastic surgery

The artist admitted that she didn't have body image issues before entering the entertainment industry.

K. Michelle felt that she needed to conform to certain ideals and began a series of surgeries to enhance and modify her body. However, the pressure to attain the perfect body took a toll on her self-confidence, and she experienced emotional stress with each surgery.

She continued:

“I weighed 105 pounds. I just kept gaining weight and gained confidence and gained this and that. They told me I needed two more surgeries for reconstruction, but I couldn't see myself getting put back together like that.

"So each day, I deal with whether or not to finish up my surgeries, and if I'm going to be scared to go to sleep because people don't wake back up from that kind of stuff.”

Despite the initial weight loss and boost in confidence, Michelle found herself grappling with new doubts after each surgery.

She soon realized that the prospect of additional surgeries for reconstruction became a daily concern. The fear of not waking up from anesthesia haunted her, making her question whether she wanted to continue down this path.

Michelle expressed how she felt compelled to alter her appearance due to the expectations set by the music industry.

However, only after embracing these changes did she realize the detrimental impact it had on her mental and physical well-being. The experience turned out to be the worst thing she has had to go through.

K. Michelle’s struggles with insecurities despite plastic surgery

Despite her struggles, she has chosen to dedicate herself to learning and growing in self-acceptance.

The artist is on a journey to find confidence and encourages others to do the same. She reckons the heart is her greatest asset, emphasizing the importance of inner beauty and self-love.

The singer known as V.S.O.P. blamed her need for plastic surgery on the industry:

"I didn't know that certain things were needed and expected until I got into the industry," she said. "Then it got very--I gotta do this; I need to fix this; I got the money to do this so I need to fix that."

However, she believes that her best physical asset is her heart:

"I'm learning ... to deal with confidence, and I'm not ashamed to say that. ..." You gotta figure out what is it about you, and that's what I'm doing."

Fans applauded her honesty and concern for others. It's her authenticity and vulnerability that keep her fans by her side.

Her journey through 13 surgeries in just one year showcases the toll it took on her physical and emotional well-being. Through her bravery and honesty, she encourages others to embrace their natural beauty and prioritize self-acceptance over conforming to any unrealistic standards.