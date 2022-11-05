Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Killer Abs in Bikini Video

Kate Beckinsale, 49, is in the headlines for many reasons - her latest movie, relationships as well as the most adorable International Cat Day post.

In one video, she balances her cat Clive on her shoulder while performing a series of yoga poses. In another, the two are seen lounging on a pool float, with Beckinsale wearing a bikini and showing off her impressively toned abs and legs.

Here's the video of Beckinsale doing yoga while keeping her cat on her shoulder:

Wondering how she manages to keep so in shape? Let's delve into the details:

What Goes Behind Kate Beckinsale’s Killer Looks?

Kate Beckinsale is a huge fan of yoga, which is evident in her posts on social media. She said in a previous interview:

“I didn’t hurt myself shooting an action movie, and I think part of the reason is the yoga,” she said in a previous interview.

In addition to yoga, Beckinsale works out her entire body with compound exercises when she's not stretching with her cat. She thereby engages at least two muscle groups with each movement she makes. She frequently performs sit-ups with a combination of punches, bicep curls, and squats.

Following that, Beckinsale performs aerobic intervals of 90 to 120 seconds on the VersaClimber or rowing. She performs her compound exercises with weights once more to complete the workout, followed by one final bout of cardio.

Kate Beckinsale’s Previous Instagram Posts

Kate Beckinsale showcased her toned abs in the ultimate Throwback Thursday video on Instagram before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49-year-old can be seen walking downstairs like a supermodel while sporting a brown bandeau bikini, a flowing caftan, and high heels.

Here's the video of her toned abs:

Her stunning physique was apparent in every frame. She attributes her toned abdomen, legs, and body to her exercises with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.

In an Instagram video posted in 2019, Beckinsale could be seen performing an abdominal roll-up and roll-down before hitting a dummy in the face. She captioned the picture with the humorous phrase:

"Yippee ki yeah, motherf*cker."

That same year, she posted a remarkable video of herself flipping a tyre at the gym on Instagram. In the video, she deftly flipped a tyre weighing 150 pounds and captioned;

"Avail for farm work."

Kate Beckinsale Diet

Kate Beckinsale has a lot of chicken and eggs to get a lot of protein. She also has a salad with salmon, radishes, Brussels sprouts, safflower oil, and other fresh vegetables.

The actress shared some of the specifics of her stringent diet in an interview with Delish in 2018.

She tries to avoid sweets and refined carbohydrates as much as possible, as they make her feel 'extremely sluggish'. She fills her plate with vegetables and protein instead, as they fit her body well.

The long-time vegetarian began eating fish and chicken on the recommendation of her trainer.

Takeaway

The workout regimen for Kate Beckinsale features a range of training modalities. Her training regimen is comprehensive, combining HIIT to keep her physique lean and attractive, with weightlifting exercises to tone her muscle groups.

Beckinsale occasionally prefers to work out twice a day. That says a lot about her commitment to maintaining her physical fitness. The actress has always had a strong interest in working out. Her day begins with a rigorous workout where she works her butt off.

