Keanu Reeves’s Diet and Workout Plan for John Wick 3

Keanu Reeves, 57, devoted a greater part of a year shooting for John Wick Chapter 3. Reeves had to be in excellent form to play this part. Therefore, he followed a strict exercise regimen that increased his physical endurance without overworking his body.

It took a lot of commitment on Reeves' part to sustain his success with the John Wick persona in the face of the glut of physically strong actors working in the industry at the moment. The first film of the series was released in 2014.

Reeves's age posed challenges in planning his diet and workout over five long years. The Matrix actor, though, showed great dedication to the plan similar to the profession that has brought him stardom.

Keanu Reeves Workout Plan

Patrick Murphy, a well-known Los Angeles trainer and expert in corrective training, was engaged by Reeves to prepare for John Wick 3. Keanu Reeves took on the challenge of shaping his body for the role although he had sustained several injuries.

Diet and exercise were key priorities, although designated rest time was also necessary. This would aid in healing, injury prevention, and improving outcomes. Reeves has been outspoken about how the John Wick role is harsh on his body. He also began training in judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, jujutsu, and tactical shooting.

Murphy used a circuit training method. This entails doing 20 repetitions of each exercise in a row, with very little rest in between, and then taking a 2-minute break once each round is over.

To complete the circuit, you need to complete six rounds in total. These are the precise exercises that Reeves did:

Reverse Lunge Front DB Raise

BOSU Lunge Shoulder Press

Reverse-Step Resistance Band Row

Squat with TRX Shoulder Iso-Hold

Stability Ball Dynamic Plank

Banded Lateral Walk Pallof Press

Keanu Reeves's Diet Plan

The actor, like his persona, kept things simple while preparing for John Wick 3 using the nutrition techniques he first discovered while filming The Matrix. Reeves claims to consume food low in sodium and fat, but the night before a significant fight scene, he'll order (or prepare) a delicious steak with "a little fat on it."

Here are some tips from Keanu Reeves' diet plan:

Reeves doesn't follow any particular diet. He simply understands that nutrient-dense foods give him the energy he requires to get through his hectic days.

For most micronutrients, it's crucial to consume all the colors of the rainbow plus your greens.

Due to his avoidance of sugar highs and subsequent falls, Tai Chi Man Reeves always exudes a sense of calm, cool, and collectedness.

Reeves consumes pasta, rice, and other carbohydrates. His toned physique demonstrates that having fun and maintaining excellent health don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Key Takeaway

Keanu Reeves adheres to a very rigid diet of rice, chicken, and other clean, healthful foods. Instead of having any dietary restrictions, he simply attempts to follow a smart, balanced diet. He avoids junk food and fills desires with wholesome snacks. He occasionally enjoys an alcoholic beverage but doesn't overdo it.

