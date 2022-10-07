Keely Shaye Smith Weight Loss Transformation: Diet, Workout, Before & After 2022

American journalist, author, and actress, Keely Shaye Smith, has always been in the limelight due to her career and her uber-famous husband - 007 Pierce Brosnan. This time, however, she is making the headlines for losing over 100 pounds.

Smith has struggled with weight gain in the past, as she put on several pounds and could not get rid of it. In new images released recently, Keely was spotted looking much happier and healthier. In this piece, we'll look at how Keely Shaye Smith lost so much weight.

Keely Shaye Smith's Weight Loss and Transformation

Keely Shaye Smith started putting on weight after the birth of her children. A mother to five, she went through the post-pregnancy weight quite a few times. With her subsequent pregnancies and growing age, it became increasingly harder for her to get rid of the weight.

While factors like her diet and lifestyle may have played a crucial role, it seems that the biggest culprit, in this case, was the hormonal imbalance caused by pregnancy. While there isn't much information surrounding her weight loss on the internet, we can see it in the pictures and make out that she's quite literally lost a ton of weight.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith (Image via Getty Images)

Being part of the Hollywood fraternity can be hard to keep up with, especially with growing fame and a family of seven. As such, it makes sense that one's fitness regime would have to suffer.

Like other celebs and Hollywood wives, Keely Shaye Smith has been the subject of vile trolling and downright disgusting comments. One fan even offered her husband, Pierce Brosnan, the opportunity to provide weight-reduction surgery. That's when Brosnan decided to take matters into his own hands and stated that he loved every bit of her and that he was proud of her for giving birth to their five children.

In a world of body toxicity and self-hatred, it's refreshing to see a couple proud of not just each other but also themselves.

That said, if you're looking to lose weight, like Smith herself, try following some basic health and fitness tips. Try cutting out junk from your diet and following a healthy exercise pattern. For beginners, 3-4 days of light exercise is more than enough. Be more active, take more steps, and stay hydrated. The results will leave you looking like a different person.

Conclusion

We're all proud of Keely Shaye Smith for taking ownership of her health and working hard to improve her lifestyle. It can be unimaginably hard to lose post-pregnancy weight, especially since so much of it is out of your control. While we support whatever decision she makes regarding her weight, we're happy to see her flourish and build healthy habits.

