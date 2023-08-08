Kim Kardashian Back In The Gym Just Two Weeks After Breaking Her Shoulder

Kim Kardashian is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She initially gained recognition due to her close relationship with socialite Paris Hilton. But what really made her a household name was Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality TV show she appeared in alongside her family members.

While she appeared on multiple reality TV shows, she also started investing her money in business ventures. In 2017, Kim found two wellness brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Then later on, in 2019, she also introduced her shapewear brand SKIMS to the world.

Kim Kardashian's shoulder injury

The last photo Kim uploaded of herself on Instagram before breaking the news of her shoulder injury (Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian recently revealed via her Instagram stories that she was down and recovering from a bad shoulder injury and a torn tendon. In the story, she also mentioned that she had been away from the gym for a couple of weeks due to her shoulder injury, but now she was back.

The video, which was posted on August 7, 2023, features her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. In the video, while detailing her shoulder injury, Kim briefly mentions that her trainer also had to go through a similar situation but was able to strike back.

She continued by saying that, much like her, she also intends on getting back to her gym routine post-recovery. She ended the video on a positive note by saying,

"Nothing's gonna keep me down."

Kim Kardashian and her long-standing association with her trainer Melissa Alcantara

Kim Kardashian along with her gym trainer Melissa Alcantara (Image via E!)

Something Kim is very well known for is her great physique, and that does not come very easily. It requires hours and hours of hard work at the gym and a rigorous diet.

Since 2017, Kim has been working with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, to achieve her body goals. According to her instructor, Kim works out six days a week for 60 to 90 minutes per session. She also follows a strict diet on the recommendation of her trainer.

Back in 2022, Kim received flak for sporting a snatched waist during her appearance at the Met Gala's annual function. Some people accused her of promoting unhealthy beauty standards, while others complimented her for how great she looked in her Marilyn Monroe dress.

Back then, Alcantara had publicly defended her by saying that the dress Kim was wearing was corseted. Moreover, she herself had seen Kim go the extra mile to achieve that body.

In spite of going through weeks of physical pain, Kim Kardashian seems to be in good spirits. Mishaps such as these are a common occurrence when you hit the gym frequently, but that should not be able to bring you down.