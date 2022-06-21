What Is Kim Kardashian’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain Her Amazing Figure?

Kim Kardashian has been one of the most successful celebrity models and actresses in Hollywood as well as a renowned entrepreneur.

Kardashian has maintained her body and stuck to what she believes works best for her. She has a diet and workout routine that has helped her stay fit while also maintaining her famous curves.

Her diet plan is a mix of clean eating and paleo, as well as walking up to five miles a day. Her workouts mostly consist of aerobics and weight training.

Kim Kardashian's Workout Routine

Kim Kardashian has dramatically changed her workout routine under the guidance of trainer Melissa Cirino.

Kardashian works out six days a week and pulls out all the stops during her 90-minute gym workouts. She and her trainer work out together most days but focus mostly on building muscle through weight training. They also dedicate one entire day of the week to ab workouts but make sure they cover all the bases.

Kim Kardashian does cardio training by doing agility ladder jumps and sprints. She also does a lot of rope workouts that work on her endurance, which can deplete the stamina of many.

She does all those exercises and mixes them with burpees and other exercises that are quite challenging.

She likes doing burpees, pushups, pull-ups, dips and other upper-body exercises after a round of cardio for the upper body before starting with her lower body.

Kim Kardashian's Diet

She has a good relationship with her trainer, who keeps her on a diet plan that emphasises organic foods and keeps processed foods away.

Her diet plan restricts her to less than 1700 calories per day, and it goes without saying that she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated. That helps keep her body fit not only physically, but also helps her skin smooth and elastic.

Breakfast

Kim Kardashian likes to start her day with blueberry oatmeal pancakes. She has three or four of them, but she mixes the ingredients in a blender, so they are really smooth. Eggs and oats are good for the skin, which is why she puts them in her pancakes.

Lunch

Kim Kardashian has a healthy lunch, which includes chicken and vegetables like carrots, broccoli and other greens. She also includes sweet potatoes in her meal and has her cooks ensure that essential proteins and vitamins stay intact by not marinating or frying anything.

Dinner

Dinners are usually kept light, as they are the last meal. That means digestion is slower at night, which can be difficult for some people to get used to. Kardashian's favourite dinner is fish and boiled vegetables, which she found bland at first but eventually became her favourite.

On her paid app, Kim Kardashian says:

My trainer, Mel, always tells me to eat simple carbs—like sweet potatoes—and small amounts of fat and protein before or after I train. You should also have veggies with your meals because they help break down and absorb your protein, fat and carbs.

Bottom Line

Kardashian's workout and diet may seem complicated, but her commitment to her regimen—and her desired results—drive her to stick with it.

She knows that after the hard work of losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, she can enjoy a slice of pizza like anyone. However, she knows that working out every day is necessary to maintain her body in optimum condition.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you try Kim Kardashian's workout & diet routine? Yes, sounds exciting! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far