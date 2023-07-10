King Von workout routine: Late rapper's guide to an impressive physique

Dayvon Daquan Bennett, popularly known as King Von, was a talented American rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois, also admired for his impressive physique and the King Von workout routine.

Many people wonder about his workout routine and how he maintained his lean and muscular body. In this article, we delve into King Von's workout routine, providing insights into his fitness regimen.

King Von stats

King Von stats as of data gathered in 2019 (Image via Prince Williams/GettyImages)

Before we explore The King Von workout routine, let's establish some basic stats about King Von :

Age: 26

Height: 5' 9"

Weight: 159 lbs

BMI: 23.5

Body fat percentage: Approximately 8 to 12%

King Von workout routine

King Von workout (Image via Freepik)

The King Von workout routine primarily consisted of bodyweight exercises and a few dumbbell exercises.

Because of his time spent in county jail, where weightlifting equipment was limited, he focused on utilizing bodyweight movements to build his physique. Additionally, basketball played a significant role in his cardio routine, contributing to his lean physique.

Here are some key exercises from King Von workout routine:

Chest

Regular Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Diamond Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Wide Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Incline Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Decline Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Dips: 5 sets until failure

Arms & shoulders (using dumbbells)

Tricep Extensions: 5 drop sets of 12

Hammer Curls: 5 drop sets of 12

Overhead Press: 5 drop sets of 12

Lateral Raises: 3 drop sets of 12

Bicep Curls: 5 drop sets of 12

Single Arm Tricep Kickbacks: 3 drop sets of 12

Skull-Crushers: 3 drop sets of 12

Back

Pull-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Chin-Ups: 5 sets until failure

Dumbbell Bent-Over Rows: 5 drop sets of 12

Inverted Row: 5 drop sets of 12

Legs

Squats: 5 sets until failure

Lunges: 5 sets until failure

Pistol Squats: 5 sets until failure

Squat Jumps: 5 sets until failure

Wall Sits: 5 sets until failure

Single-Leg Calf Raises: 5 sets until failure

Abs

Sit-Ups: 10 sets until failure

If you aspire to achieve King Von's impressive physique, it requires dedication and hard work. Incorporate daily workouts consisting of bodyweight exercises and dumbbell movements. Implement drop sets to maximize muscle gains.

Engage in activities like basketball or any sport for cardiovascular health and to achieve that lean King Von look. Remember that consistency in training is key to achieving your fitness goals.

By following the King Von workout routine and staying committed to your fitness journey, you can strive for an impressive physique like his. Stay motivated, work hard, and enjoy the transformation on your path to a healthier and fitter you.

King Von was a rising star full of immense talent and potential. His untimely passing in 2020 left a void in the hearts of many. People continue to grieve the loss of the remarkable artist whose legacy lives on through his music and impact.

Poll : 0 votes