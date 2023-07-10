King Von workout routine: Late rapper's guide to an impressive physique

Dayvon Daquan Bennett, popularly known as King Von, was a talented American rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois, also admired for his impressive physique and the King Von workout routine.
Many people wonder about his workout routine and how he maintained his lean and muscular body. In this article, we delve into King Von's workout routine, providing insights into his fitness regimen.
King Von stats
Before we explore The King Von workout routine, let's establish some basic stats about King Von :
Age: 26
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 159 lbs
BMI: 23.5
Body fat percentage: Approximately 8 to 12%
King Von workout routine
The King Von workout routine primarily consisted of bodyweight exercises and a few dumbbell exercises.
Because of his time spent in county jail, where weightlifting equipment was limited, he focused on utilizing bodyweight movements to build his physique. Additionally, basketball played a significant role in his cardio routine, contributing to his lean physique.
Here are some key exercises from King Von workout routine:
Chest
- Regular Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Diamond Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Wide Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Incline Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Decline Push-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Dips: 5 sets until failure
Arms & shoulders (using dumbbells)
- Tricep Extensions: 5 drop sets of 12
- Hammer Curls: 5 drop sets of 12
- Overhead Press: 5 drop sets of 12
- Lateral Raises: 3 drop sets of 12
- Bicep Curls: 5 drop sets of 12
- Single Arm Tricep Kickbacks: 3 drop sets of 12
- Skull-Crushers: 3 drop sets of 12
Back
- Pull-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Chin-Ups: 5 sets until failure
- Dumbbell Bent-Over Rows: 5 drop sets of 12
- Inverted Row: 5 drop sets of 12
Legs
- Squats: 5 sets until failure
- Lunges: 5 sets until failure
- Pistol Squats: 5 sets until failure
- Squat Jumps: 5 sets until failure
- Wall Sits: 5 sets until failure
- Single-Leg Calf Raises: 5 sets until failure
Abs
- Sit-Ups: 10 sets until failure
If you aspire to achieve King Von's impressive physique, it requires dedication and hard work. Incorporate daily workouts consisting of bodyweight exercises and dumbbell movements. Implement drop sets to maximize muscle gains.
Engage in activities like basketball or any sport for cardiovascular health and to achieve that lean King Von look. Remember that consistency in training is key to achieving your fitness goals.
By following the King Von workout routine and staying committed to your fitness journey, you can strive for an impressive physique like his. Stay motivated, work hard, and enjoy the transformation on your path to a healthier and fitter you.
King Von was a rising star full of immense talent and potential. His untimely passing in 2020 left a void in the hearts of many. People continue to grieve the loss of the remarkable artist whose legacy lives on through his music and impact.