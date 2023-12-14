Know what exactly to do to get rid of eye floaters

Eye floaters can be a significant nuisance, creating constant visual disturbances that can interfere with everyday activities. These small, moving specks or threads become visible in a person's field of vision, especially noticeable against a bright background or a clear sky.

They often become a source of irritation, diverting attention away from tasks, reading, or simply enjoying a clear view. The origin of these floaters lies in changes occurring within the vitreous gel inside the eye, which then cast shadows on the retina.

Although they are generally harmless, they can be quite bothersome. Many individuals find themselves repeatedly trying to "chase" these floaters with their eyes, an action that underscores their distracting nature.

Why do eye floaters occur?

Eye floaters (Image via Unsplash/Kalea)

Age-related changes: As individuals age, the vitreous humor inside the eye naturally transforms, shifting from a gel-like substance to a more liquid form. This change often leads to the collagen fibers within the vitreous clumping together, creating floaters in the process.

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD): PVD is a condition where the vitreous humor detaches from the retina. The detachment can trigger a sudden appearance of floaters, frequently accompanied by flashes of light. The incidence of PVD tends to increase with age.

Eye injuries or trauma: Any form of injury to the eye, whether due to blunt force trauma or as a result of surgery, can result in the formation of floaters. Such trauma can cause bleeding within the eye or disrupt the structure of the vitreous gel.

Eye conditions and diseases: Various eye conditions, including retinal tears, retinal detachment, or uveitis, can lead to the emergence of floaters. These conditions may involve inflammation or bleeding in the eye, contributing to the development of floaters.

Eye floaters (Image via Unsplash/Amanda)

Nearsightedness (myopia): Individuals with high levels of myopia, or nearsightedness, are at a heightened risk of developing floaters. This increased risk is thought to be linked to the elongation of the eye that occurs in myopia, which can exert additional stress on the vitreous humor.

Medical conditions and medications: Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, can elevate the likelihood of experiencing floaters. Similarly, specific medications that impact the eye, including corticosteroids, have been associated with an increased risk of floaters.

Eye surgeries: Some types of eye surgeries, like cataract removal or vitrectomy, can lead to the appearance of floaters as a postoperative complication.

Effective ways to get rid of eye floaters

Eye floaters are generally considered to be harmless and do not usually necessitate treatment. However, if eye floaters are particularly bothersome or hinder daily activities, there are several options to explore:

Eye floaters (Image via Unsplash/Marc)

Surgery (Vitrectomy): In extreme cases where floaters severely impair vision and adversely affect quality of life, a surgical procedure known as vitrectomy might be considered. This operation involves the removal of the vitreous gel, which is then replaced with a clear saline solution.

While vitrectomy can be effective in eliminating floaters, it does come with risks, such as retinal detachment and cataract formation. Consequently, it is usually regarded as a last resort when other treatments are ineffective.

Laser Therapy (YAG Laser Vitreolysis): This technique uses a YAG laser to fragment and vaporize floaters. It offers a less invasive alternative to vitrectomy. However, it's important to note that not all types of floaters are suitable for this treatment, and it carries potential risks, including damage to the retina.

Natural Remedies: Some individuals report temporary relief from eye floaters by employing simple techniques like looking up and down or moving their eyes side to side. This can shift the position of the floaters within the vitreous humor.

Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes staying hydrated, engaging in regular exercise, and eating a balanced diet, might contribute to overall eye health and potentially affect the prevalence of floaters.

Eye floaters (Image via Unsplash/Kalea)

Monitoring and Consultation: It's vital to pay close attention to any new floaters or a noticeable increase in their number. Such changes could indicate more serious underlying eye conditions, such as a retinal tear or detachment, requiring immediate medical attention. Therefore, prompt consultation with an eye specialist is crucial in these scenarios.

It is important to emphasize that self-treatment or attempts to remove floaters without professional guidance can be dangerous and may lead to further complications.