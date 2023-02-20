Korean Skincare Routine: The Full 10-Step Regimen

Do you want to achieve flawless skin? Try the Korean skincare routine. This skincare routine offers healthy, young-looking skin and are a great way to achieve radiant and flawless skin.

The Korean beauty routine includes several steps. However, a 10-step routine is the most common in the K-beauty regime. Though some steps may seem time-consuming, you’ll see how result-worthy they are once you start.

The 10-step Korean skincare routine

The following Korean skincare routine order is the most common method of performing a K-beauty skin regimen.

Step 1: Oil cleanser

The first step in the Korean skincare routine involves using an oil-based cleanser to remove all impurities and makeup from the face. Oil cleansers are better than normal cleansers as they are less irritating and suitable for all skin types.

Purchase an oil-based cleanser, take a small amount of the product on your palm and rub it in a circular motion on your face. Cleanse for two minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Water-based cleanser

Once you’ve cleaned your face with an oil-based cleanser, use a foaming or water-based cleanser to clean your face again. Double cleansing will help remove sweat, oil, dirt, and other impurities left by the oil cleanser.

Water-based cleansers remove dirt and oil. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Step 3: Exfoliation

The next step in the Korean skincare routine involves exfoliating your skin. Scrubs, pads, or peels will help exfoliate your skin by removing dead skin cells and build-ups. Exfoliating helps keep your skin tighter while also preventing acne and blemishes. Plus, it may help enhance your skin’s overall tone and texture.

Step 4: Toner

Applying a toner will help balance your skin’s pH level and remove any leftover oil and dirt from your face. But remember that toners can dry your skin, so use one suitable to your skin type to avoid this.

Do not use alcohol-based toners, especially if your skin is prone to breakouts and acne. Get yourself a toner with anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that moisturize and soothe your skin.

Step 5: Essence

Essences help hydrate your skin while also healing and protecting it simultaneously. They are formulated with certain fermented ingredients and are an important part of the Korean skincare routine.

Step 6: Treatment (serum or booster)

The next and most vital step in the Korean skincare routine is treatment, which involves using a product to aid a particular problem such as acne, blemishes, wrinkles, dark spots, pigmentation, etc. Serums are primarily used in this step as they contain essential ingredients to work on specific skin issues.

Serums contain essential ingredients meant to work on specific skin issues. (Photo via Pexels/KoolShooters)

Step 7: Sheet mask

Sheet masks are soaked in serum and are packed with minerals and vitamins to keep your skin healthy and plump. Sheet masks can be used once a week to give your skin the hydration it needs.

Step 8: Eye cream

Eye creams, oils, or gels are meant to target the sensitive skin around your eyes. These products help reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

Step 9: Moisturizer

A moisturizer is important as it helps lock in the previous layers of toners, essences, and more. Moisturizers should be used daily. However, it is crucial to get one that’s suitable to your skin type.

A light, water-based moisturizer will keep your skin oil-free and glowing if you have oily and acne-prone skin. Using a cream-based moisturizer would be beneficial for dry skin.

Step 10: SPF

The last step in the Korean skincare routine involves applying sunscreen. This is the most important step you must follow every day, even indoors. Sunscreens protect your skin from harmful UV rays and help lighten dark spots. When applying SPF, do not forget to apply it to your neck.

Sunscreens protect your skin from harmful UV rays. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

The regime is about improving your skin’s overall health and keeping it hydrated and protected. You must choose skin care products based on your skin type and consistently follow the routine to see great results. You can also consult a dermatologist to determine the best products for your skin type.

