Kylie Minogue breaks silence on fame grappling her mental health

In a new interview with the Rolling Stone UK for October/November issue, Kylie Minogue has shed light on her mental health. While becoming a world renowned star has its perks, it comes with obvious consequences to a person's well-being.

The Australian pop queen is not the first one who has to take a break or go in a shell to recover from the effects of the limelight. As she is set to release her new song, Tension she addressed the efforts that she and her team put in the creative process. She indeed is in control of her song choice and mental health.

Kylie Minogue has made her name as a singer since many years. (Image via Pixabay/ moerschy)

Kylie Minogue's take on mental health

Kylie Minogue in an exclusive interview spoke about her mental health and how she strives to do better every day. (Image via Instagram/ Kylie Minogue)

Kylie gained early fame with her appearance on Neighbors and shot to fame with big hits under the belt, but this also meant that she had to protect herself. This also translated into her being protective about her family and privacy. Most of us have the luxury to not even think about this, but celebrities often find themselves in a tight position.

“What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people. I had that. I lived that.” - Kylie Minogue

Kylie had to do things to protect herself and her family. It was not a simple fight or flight response, it was about making the right choices for her mental health. The popstar also mentioned that it's not been a smooth ride, and sometimes she has had to step back and prioritise her health over everything else.

Mental health awareness is essential even for Kylie. She expressed her happiness about people talking about mental health, without letting the stigma overpower them. She continues to keep her private life away from the public eyes and the jazz. It has taken much work from her end, but she keeps trying.

Many celebrities like Kylie have opened up about their mental and emotional health. It is inspiring and opens doors for many others still unaware of their choices. Remember, that even a pop queen has to take a break from the fame, you deserve it too.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

