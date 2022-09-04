Larry Wheels’ Diet Plan That Helped Him Change from Powerlifter to Bodybuilder

Larry Wheels is sending shockwaves across the bodybuilding world with his insane physique. His ever-so-smooth transition from a top powerlifter to an elite bodybuilder has been nothing short of impressive.

However, there may be a thing or two you may not know about Wheels' amazing transformation. In this piece, we'll look at just how Wheels made the transition from powerlifting to bodybuilding.

Larry Wheels' Bodybuilding Diet Plan

Hypothetically, a man of Wheels' size and stature should have no difficulty transitioning from powerlifting to bodybuilding, right? Think again. The two sports are worlds apart and require a totally different set of skills, routines, diets, and training plans.

In his effort to bulk up, Wheels resorted to a 5500 calorie diet, well in surplus of his maintenance, eating a diet primarily consisting of beef and rice, consuming over 400 calories worth of fats.

That ensured Wheels received ample nutrition to satiate himself as well as enough protein for his muscle-building process. The big gus's starting point is the endgame for many on the planet. As such, there's no doubt he would need to eat way more than the average gymgoer to pack on some muscle mass.

While cutting, Wheels drastically lowered his calorie consumption. He cut down by 1100 calories to restrict himself to 4400 calories per day.

Left- 6 months ago, beef, rice, 5500+ calories and 400+ fats. Currently. Chicken, rice sweet potato, and salmon. 90-100 fat. 4,400 calories.

Wheels put his faith in the trusty chicken, rice, and sweet potatoes, along with a side of salmon.

This consumption of lean meat and carbs cut out a lot of fat that Wheels would've had consumed during his mega bulk. That gave his body just enough to repair itself after his lengthy workouts, but not too much such that it would start putting on weight. Replacing beef with chicken, most likely chicken breast and salmon, was a smart call, and done by most bodybuilders, as beef has a higher fat content.

His bodybuilding exploits seem to be going well, Wheels won his first amateur contest earlier this year and also participated in the NPC Nationals. It won't be long before Wheels decides he's ready to put himself up there with the stars of the game, alongside the likes of Chris Bumstead and Terrence Ruffin.

Takeaway

Larry Wheels made a name for himself in the powerlifting world and has now set his sights on bodybuilding.

With his talent and knowledge of fitness, it won't be impossible for him to make it big in the industry. He displays the tenacity and grit one needs to succeed in the sport.

His transformation has been nothing short of impressive, and the only way for him is up. At 24, he's relatively young when you take into consideration the other bodybuilders in the sport, so he should have a long and hard road ahead of him. In a few years, we should expect him to compete at the highest stage.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

