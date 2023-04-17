Late periods: When to worry and what to do?

Late periods are a common concern for many women. It's a frustrating experience when your menstrual cycle doesn't arrive on time, especially if you're sexually active.

Late periods can be caused by various factors, so it's essential to identify the underlying causes to rule out any potential health issues.

What is a late period?

Medications like birth control pills, antipsychotics can affect menstrual cycle (Image via Sora Shimazaki/ Pexels)

A late period is when your menstrual cycle is delayed beyond your expected date. The average menstrual cycle is 28 days, but it can range from 21 to 35 days.

A period is considered late if it doesn't show up within five days of its expected due date. However, it's important to note that some women may have irregular cycles and may not have a predictable period date. In such cases, a late period may not be a cause for concern.

Causes of late periods

There can be several reasons why a period may be late. These include:

Stress: Stress can affect the hormones responsible for regulating the menstrual cycle. When you're stressed, the body releases cortisol, which can interfere with production of reproductive hormones.

Weight changes: Being underweight or overweight can affect the menstrual cycle. Women who are underweight may have irregular periods, while those who are overweight may experience delayed periods.

Hormonal imbalances: Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome or thyroid disorders can cause hormonal imbalances that can delay periods.

Medications: Certain medications like birth control pills, antipsychotics and chemotherapy drugs can affect the menstrual cycle.

Illness or infection: Illnesses like flu or infections like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) can delay periods.

PCOS: Polycystic ovary syndrome is another common cause of late periods. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, and it can cause irregular periods, acne and weight gain. Women with PCOS often have high levels of androgens, a group of hormones that includes testosterone, which can interfere with ovulation and delay periods.

While it's normal to have an occasionally delayed period, it's crucial to keep track of your menstrual cycle and seek medical attention if you notice any changes or irregularities. Your doctor can perform various tests, including blood tests and ultrasound, to determine the cause of your period delay and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

Maximum delay in periods if not pregnant

Pregnancy tests can detect the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin. (Image via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

The maximum delay in periods if not pregnant can vary from woman to woman. In general, a delay of up to two weeks is considered normal. However, if your period is delayed for more than two weeks, it's important to see your doctor to rule out any underlying health conditions.

If you're sexually active and your period is delayed, it's important to take a pregnancy test to rule out pregnancy as a cause. Pregnancy tests can detect the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) in your urine, which is produced by the placenta after a fertilized egg implant in the uterus.

Late periods can be caused by several factors, so it's essential to identify the underlying causes to rule out any potential health issues.

If your period is delayed for more than two weeks, it's best to see your doctor. Remember that stress, weight changes, hormonal imbalances, medications and illness or infection can all affect the menstrual cycle.

So it's essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and seek medical attention if you notice any changes in your menstrual cycle.

Poll : 0 votes