Laundry detergent allergy can be quite itchy and painful, and may also lead to serious conditions, if not treated at the right time. Allergies from detergent generally occur when you're frequently exposed to allergens like chemicals and fragrances found in laundry detergents.

Moreover, it may also aggravate a condition called contact dermatitis that requires immediate medical attention.

In this article, we discuss a few important things about laundry detergent allergy - its symptoms, treatments and preventive measures. So, let's get started:

Laundry detergent allergy symptoms

Detergent allergy can cause itching. (Image via Freepik)

Allergies from laundry detergents are a common problem. If you're allergic to any ingredients in your laundry powder, you may experience the following symptoms:

itching

redness

skin inflammation

mild to severe red rash

dry and flaky skin

blisters

swelling

tiny bumps in the affected area

burning sensation around the affected area

Note that these symptoms might immediately start after you’ve touched the detergent or may take a few hours to come up. The aforementioned symptoms can occur after wearing freshly cleaned clothes, too.

Symptoms can occur in specific parts of the body, but common areas include the armpit and groin, as these areas get wet with sweat and are quite sensitive compared to other parts.

What does a rash from laundry detergent look like?

A rash from laundry detergent looks like a simple skin rash with swelling and redness around the affected area.

The rash can even cause a blister that may crust over or ooze over time. You may also notice tiny bumps around the affected area which may cause mild to severe itching.

Can you get contact dermatitis from laundry detergent?

Contact dermatitis is a common cause of laundry detergent allergy. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Contact dermatitis is a common cause of laundry detergent allergy. It occurs when you wear clothes that have been washed in that detergent.

Contact dermatitis is a skin condition that typically occurs when you come in contact with substances like metals, certain plants, lotions or soaps. It can be divided into two categories: allergic and irritant contact dermatitis.

When you have an irritant dermatitis, you can get a skin rash even if you aren’t allergic to any ingredient in the detergent. Allergic dermatitis, meanwhile, occurs when you have an allergic reaction to any substance.

Apart from contact dermatitis, certain allergens found in laundry detergents can contribute to a skin rash. Some common allergens in detergents include:

artificial fragrances

parabens

dyes and colors

preservatives

fabric softener

enzymes

emulsifiers

solvents

How to treat a rash from laundry detergent?

OTC medications can help. (Photo via Pexels/Moose Photos)

Laundry detergent allergy can be easily treated at home with some natural remedies and lifestyle changes.

Some easy remedies you may consider include:

washing the rash-affected area with cold water

using a chemical and fragrance-free soap and lotion until the symptoms subside

taking an oatmeal bath

wearing cotton and loose-fitting clothes

patting your skin instead of rubbing

applying a cool compress

To alleviate symptoms like pain and inflammation, you may also use over-the-counter medications, like:

Anti-itching cream: Several anti-itch creams are available over the counter that may help with itching and inflammation. For example, you may use a calamine lotion regularly to prevent itching and soothe inflammation.

Steroid cream: Over-the-counter steroid creams with hydrocortisone can also help ease scratching and reduce swelling.

Antihistamine: Taking antihistamines can prevent allergic reactions and reduce inflammation, too.

Preventive tips to avoid laundry detergent allergy

Use liquid detergent to wash clothes. (Photo via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

While you can’t really control allergic reactions, you can reduce your risk of developing one by following some simple preventive tips, like:

using laundry products that are made for sensitive skin or are labeled hypoallergenic

using liquid laundry detergents over powder-based products, as liquid ones have less residue

using an appropriate amount of detergent and not using too much

choosing a fragrance-free detergent

rinsing your clothes twice or thrice with water to get rid of detergent thoroughly

avoiding chemical-based stain removers

Laundry detergent allergy can easily be managed by natural remedies and OTC medications. However, if your symptoms don’t subside in a few days or exacerbate with time, it's best to see a healthcare provider or allergist.

Your doctor can prescribe some strong medications and skin ointments to help lessen your symptoms.