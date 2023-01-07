Lavender Tea Health Benefits, Side Effects, and Recipe

Lavender tea has a long history of use in herbalism and holistic medicine. The tea is made from the flowers of the lavender plant, which are dried and steeped. Many people drink lavender tea for its relaxing effects, but there are many other health benefits to this fragrant brew.

Health Benefits of Lavender Tea

1) Reduces stress and anxiety

Lavender tea is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. It’s been shown to help with sleep, de-stress after a long day at work, and calm your nerves before an important meeting or date.

Helps you to de-stress. (Image via Unsplash / Yuanpangwa)

Lavender also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe your body from the inside out—helping you feel less tense and more relaxed overall.

You can get the benefits of lavender by drinking it as a tea or add it to bath water for a relaxing soak.

2) Lowers blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes

You might be wondering how something that makes you feel so relaxed can also help reduce your risk of diabetes. Well, it turns out that lavender contains many antioxidants, which are regularly linked with lowering blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of developing several diseases. Antioxidants are substances that fight off free radicals, which are chemicals in our body that cause damage to cells and DNA.

Another way lavender may play a role in preventing diabetes is by helping people lose weight. This herb can help lower stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.

3) Relieves pain associated with migraine headaches

Lavender is known to have soothing effects that can help relieve pain associated with migraines. These headaches are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound.

Helps with the migraine. (Image via Unsplash / Pramod Tiwari)

This natural remedy has been used for centuries as an effective cure for migraines and other types of headaches; however, it's important to note that some people might experience drowsiness after drinking tea made from lavender flowers.

4) Reduces pain related to rheumatism and arthritic conditions

Lavender tea is well known for its ability to reduce pain related to rheumatism and arthritic conditions. It can be used to relieve pain associated with migraine headaches, as well as other types of aches and pains.

5) Improves quality of sleep

The antioxidants in lavender tea can help reduce stress, which can in turn help you sleep better. Lavender has been shown to have a mild sedative effect on the central nervous system and may increase serotonin levels as well as GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), a neurotransmitter that inhibits nerve impulses in the brain.

can help you to sleep better. (Image via Unsplash / Richard R)

6) Promotes circulation throughout the body (especially in the extremities)

While tea won't treat the underlying cause of varicose veins (age or genetics), it can be used to relieve the symptoms. This is especially useful for those who are too young to undergo surgery or who don't want a more invasive procedure.

The benefits of lavender tea also extend beyond its ability to improve circulation; it also helps with bruising and hemorrhoids!

How To Brew Lavender Tea?

Making lavender tea is simple and can be done by anyone who has access to a place where lavender grows. The first part of making lavender tea is to pick the flowers from the lavender plants, then dry them out before you put them in boiling water.

Best way to brew a tea is to steep it for 10 minutes. (Image via Pexels / Mareefe)



Start by boiling one cup of water in your kettle or teapot.

While that's heating, put 1 teaspoon of lavender leaves into a teapot and then wait for the water to boil.

Then pour it into the teapot.

Let it sit for about 10 minutes (not too long) and then strain it into your cup using an internal or external strainer.

Side Effects of Lavender Tea

As you can see, there are many benefits to drinking lavender tea. It’s important to note that not all varieties of this herbal beverage will have the same effect on you, so be sure to do some research before buying your own supply at the store. If you aren't sure which kind would be right for you or if none seem right at all then make sure you consult with your doctor before starting any new treatment plan!

Poll : 0 votes