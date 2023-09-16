Learn the single-arm cable row for well-defined upper back muscles    

The single-arm cable row is a unilateral exercise that targets and isolates the back and helps with core stabilization. It is an easy version of the cable row movement that particularly strengthens the muscles of the back, one side at a time.

Traditionally, it is performed seated but can also be done while standing, depending on the exercisers’ preferences. The seated position, however, offers more stabilization and allows the exerciser to lift heavier loads. Moreover, it also provides perfect spinal and core stabilization. Unilateral exercises like the single-arm machine row can help develop massive strength and also improve muscle weakness and imbalances.

Single-arm cable row muscles workout

The single-arm machine row targets the upper back. (Image via Pexels/Karen Irala)

The single-arm row cable exercise targets a variety of muscles throughout the body. The primary muscles worked and targeted are the latissimus dorsi, aka the lats, rhomboids, trapezius, and rear deltoids.

The secondary muscles targeted include the midsection, aka the core, and the biceps, though they are targeted to a lesser degree. Although this exercise can be used for a variety of purposes, it works best for muscle and strength building. You can incorporate the single-arm cable row specifically into your back workout routine or full-body session.

Single arm machine row instructions (Seated variation)

Single-arm cable row is done using one hand at a time. (Image via Pexels/Ruslan Khmelevsky)

Here’s how you can do the seated single-arm cable row safely and correctly:

Step 1: Sit straight on the seat of the machine and place your feet on the platform at the front. Make sure your knees are slightly bent.

Step 2: Now lean over slightly to grab onto the single handle using your right hand and with your palms facing down. Place your left hand on your thighs or keep it on your waist.

Step 3: With your right arm fully extended and straight, pull the handle towards your body or until your torso is 90 degrees from your legs. As you pull the handle, make sure your back is slightly curved and your chest muscles are out. When doing this movement, you should feel a gentle stretch in your latissimus dorsi muscles. Bring the handle back to its starting position.

Step 4: Now pull the handle again while keeping your arms close, and then rotate your wrist as soon as your hand reaches your chest. Squeeze your back muscles hard and hold the contraction for a few seconds.

Step 5: Move the handle back to its original position and repeat the movement for the desired number of reps. Continue the exercise with your left hand.

Single arm machine row instructions (Standing variation)

Arm cable rows can be done while standing. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Follow the instructions to perform the single-arm cable row while standing:

Step 1: Start by attaching a single cable handle to a cable pulley machine. Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and position yourself at least 2 to 3 feet away from the machine.

Step 2: Now grab the handle using your right hand and bend your knees slightly.

Step 3: Slowly row the handle towards your chest whilst contracting your back muscles.

Step 4: Return the handle to its original position and repeat the exercise.

Step 5: Continue the exercise with your other hand.

When doing the single-arm cable row exercise, make sure your back remains straight throughout the movement, though it can be arched slightly while rowing the handle. Avoid momentum as much as possible. Also, do not release the weight forcibly at the end of the set; instead, keep the movements slow and controlled to avoid any kind of injury.

The single-arm cable row offers a wide variety of advantages when done consistently and correctly. Not only does this exercise strengthen the upper back, but it also improves posture and offers great core stability.

Additionally, it improves muscle imbalances and helps you achieve better upper back definition and an overall well-defined upper-body physique.