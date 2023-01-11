Left Ventricular Hypertrophy - Symptoms and Causes

Left ventricular hypertrophy is a condition where the left ventricle thickens and loses its ability to efficiently pump blood.

The stiffened heart wall can manifest with left ventricular hypertrophy, while a rise in heart-related blood pressure may occur. These changes make the heart's job of efficiently pumping blood more difficult. The heart may eventually become unable to pump as vigorously as is required.

Symptoms of Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Initially, LVH doesn't typically generate symptoms, but when they do surface, they frequently resemble those accompanying illnesses like heart failure. To diagnose LVH, physical examination and cardiac imaging are typically sufficient.

Since LVH usually doesn't exhibit any symptoms by itself, if the strain on the heart worsens, symptoms could develop, consisting of:

breathlessness, especially when resting down

swelling in legs

chest ache, frequently during working out

palpitations

fast heartbeats

fainting or experiencing dizziness

What Causes Left Ventricular Hypertrophy?

Left ventricular hypertrophy can result from anything that strains the lower left chamber of the heart. The muscular tissue in the chamber wall thickens as the left ventricle is put under more stress. Moreover, the size of the heart chamber itself can sometimes grow.

Left ventricular hypertrophy can result from anything that strains the lower left chamber of the heart. (Image via Pexels/ Bria Andrew)

Gene modifications that alter the structure of the heart muscle can potentially result in LVH. Here are some factors that may make the heart work harder and possibly result in left ventricular hypertrophy:

1) High blood pressure: This condition, often known as hypertension, is the most typical reason for left ventricular hypertrophy. The left side of the heart is strained due to persistent high blood pressure and enlarges as a result. The symptoms of LVH can be lessened and possibly even reversed by treating excessive blood pressure.

Chest pain is the initial symptom of LVH. (Image via Pexels/ Freestockorg)

2) Aortic valve narrowing: The main artery of the body, known as the aorta, is situated between the lower left heart chamber and the aortic valve. Aortic stenosis refers to the narrowing of the valve. A constricted valve makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood into the aorta.

3) Intense athletic performance: The heart undergoes modifications as a result of intense and continuous strength and endurance exercises. The adjustments aid in the heart's adaptation to the increased physical demand.

The cardiac muscle, however, may enlarge due to the modifications. "Athlete heart" or "athletic heart syndrome" are other names for this condition. However, it is uncertain whether the larger hearts of sportsmen can result in cardiac disease and muscular stiffness.

Exercise regularly to keep your heart healthy. (Image via Unsplash/ Robina Weermeijer)

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy Treatment

LVH can occasionally be reversed if the underlying problem is successfully treated. Meanwhile, others may see temporary changes to their left ventricle. However, following a lifetime treatment plan recommended by a cardiologist and committing to a heart-healthy lifestyle, you can attain a healthy and active life.

However, a catheter technique or surgery to repair or replace the valve may be necessary to treat LVH brought on by aortic valve stenosis. The treatment of underlying diseases may necessitate surgery or other procedures.

Heart muscle hypertrophy: If the problem results in heart failure symptoms or a blockage that prevents the heart from pumping normally, surgery may be necessary.

Amyloidosis: A stem cell transplant can be required if previous treatments are unsuccessful. At specialized clinics, amyloidosis can be treated.

Take care of your heart with lifestyle changes. (Image via Pexels/ Puwadon Sangngern)

These straightforward lifestyle adjustments can assist in reducing blood pressure and easing the signs and symptoms of left ventricular hypertrophy:

weight control

diet with less salt consumption

low or no alcohol consumption

regular physical activity of any kind

High blood pressure can be treated with medication and lifestyle modifications. Finding the ideal medication or treatment routine for yourself may take some time. Be sure to follow your doctor's instructions by taking your medication as directed and attending all of your scheduled follow-up visits.

