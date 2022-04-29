Leg Curls: Correct Form, Variations, Tips, Techniques and Common Mistakes

Leg curl, also known as hamstring curl, is basically an isolation exercise that targets your calf muscles and hamstrings (the back muscles of your leg).

It is a great lower body exercise that should be included in your primary strength training workout routine. Leg curls are an effective exercise that helps improve knee bending after injury and also helps maintain the flexibility of your hip joint.

How to do leg curl exercises correctly?

To do leg curls, follow these steps:

Start by lying face down on the leg curl machine. Keep your legs stretched out fully.

Make sure you lie in such a way that the roller pad rests just a few inches over your calf muscles.

Hold the handle on each side of the curl machine.

Flex your knees, and pull your ankles close to your buttocks. Make sure to keep your hips properly resting on the bench.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Breathe comfortably, and as you inhale, lower your feet to the starting position in a controlled movement.

Do at least ten to 15 reps in three sets.

Check out this video for reference:

Variations of leg curls

There are varioua variations of leg curls that you can perform to better meet your fitness goals.

1) Standing leg curls

If you are a beginner, you may try this variation, as it’s easy and more comfortable.

It requires less hamstring power, as it's done without weight. To perform standing leg curls, stand straight with your feet hip-width apart, and shift your weight to one leg and bend the other at your knee. Lower your feet and repeat the same with the other leg.

Check out this video of standing leg curls:

2) Seated leg curls

If you have difficulty performing leg curls in a standing position or have neck or lower back pain, you may try seated leg curls.

When doing this variation, make sure the thigh pad is just above your knees, and the leg pad is directly below your calf. While holding the curl machine’s handle, gently push down the lower leg pad, and pull it close to your hips.

Check out this video of seated leg curls:

3) Russian leg curls or Nordic hamstring curls

Other leg curl variations require you to keep your body stationary, and move your lower leg. However, when doing this variation, you need to do the opposite, i.e. keep your lower leg stationary, and move your body. This movement reduces the risk of hamstring pain and injuries.

Check out this video of Nordic hamstring curls:

Some common mistakes to avoid

When doing leg curl exercises, avoid making these mistakes to keep the exercise effective and safe:

1) Do not keep the leg pad too high

If the leg pad is too high on your calf muscles, adjust the height before starting the exercise, as it can put more tension on your Achilles tendon muscles and decrease your range of motion.

If you are a beginner, make sure to ask your fitness trainer about the correct position of the leg pad, and adjust the pad accordingly.

2) Using the wrong weight

To do the leg curl exercise effectively, start with a lighter weight, and then increase as you gain strength and confidence.

Do not push your body by flexing your hips and lower back. That will fail to isolate your hamstrings and calves, causing pain and injury. Always perform the exercise with weights that easily allow you to do at least 10 to 12 repetitions in the right form. Gradually increase the weight as your legs get stronger.

Bottomline

To ensure leg curls are safe and effective, make sure you always stretch your body after performing the exercise.

Ask your trainer for proper guidance on using the machine, and follow the guidelines correctly. Moreover, if you have any injuries, or you are recovering from surgery involving the spine, neck or back, or you recently had a hip or knee surgery, avoid doing any variation of the leg curl exercise, as it can lead to severe complications.

It’s best to consult your doctor or fitness consultant before starting any type of weight or strength-training exercise.

Edited by Bhargav