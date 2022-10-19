If you’re looking for exercises to reduce thigh fat, you’ve come to the right place! This article discusses some of the easiest exercises that you can focus on if you want to lose weight and tone your thighs in the process.

However, it’s important to understand that you cannot use a set of exercises to cut fat from a particular area. If you lose fat, you’ll be doing so by working your entire body and while losing weight from across your body. However, as you lose weight, you need to tone your muscles as well. This is where exercises to reduce thigh fat will come handy.

When you think of exercises to reduce thigh fat, usually your mind will take you to heavy cardio movements. That isn’t always the case.

You can use a combination of cardio movements and resistance training exercises to reap the maximum benefits of your efforts.

5 Exercises to Reduce Thigh Fat

1. Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are an extremely common exercise. You may consider it to be a combination of cardio and resistance exercise.

You can do the exercise anywhere and can combine it with any other exercise you wish to. Moreover, bodyweight exercises can be used as warm-ups, finishers, and even to learn the proper form of an exercise.

Check out the complete guide for squats here.

2. Sumo Squats

Sumo squats focus more on the inner thighs such as your hamstrings. Interestingly, the difference between regular squats and sumo squats lies in the nature of the foot placement.

While you keep your feet at shoulder-width or slightly wider for normal squats, you need to keep your feet wide apart for sumo squats. You can exercise using your bodyweight or dumbbells, whichever is preferable.

3) Dumbbell Lunges

Dumbbell lunges are an excellent pick from leg exercises that aid in reducing thigh fat. Not only do they help with toning your muscles, but they also focus on fixing any strength or imbalance between the two quads.

You can begin with bodyweight lunges to understand the form and movement, and move to dumbbell lunges as you become more confident about the same.

Find the complete guide for lunges here.

4. Side Lunges

Another bodyweight pick from leg exercises to reduce thigh fat are side lunges.

To perform side lunges, stand with your feet wide apart. Next, keep your hands near your chest and go down towards the right. As you move, your right knee will bend, and your left leg will remain straight.

Use your right heels to push yourself back up to the starting position. It’s important to keep the pressure on your quads and not let other parts take over.

5. Skaters

Skaters are part of a group of cardio-intensive leg exercises that help reduce thigh fat.

You don’t need any equipment to do skaters, but you need to learn the form properly. Since it comprises a combination of hand and leg movements, it is advised to tighten your core muscles for proper balance and stability.

Bottom Line

Leg exercises to reduce thigh fat will only be useful if you can keep yourself in a calorie deficit. In fact, that’s the only way to lose weight, no matter which workout routine you follow.

When you’re in a deficit, your body will burn the stored calories to make up for the deficit, which, in turn, will facilitate fat loss.

Poll : 0 votes