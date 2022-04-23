5 Benefits of Lemongrass for Your Skin

Lemongrass is a grassy and tropical plant mainly used in cooking and herbal medicine. With its long leaves and sharp edges, lemongrass is native to countries like Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. The leaves of this plant can be dried or infused in water and the extracted parts can further be used to get lemongrass oil. Since the plant is easily available and is quite cheap, it is a staple in a lot of households.

Lemongrass’ wide usage in a variety of dishes, especially in Thai cuisine, is proof that it is a very popular ingredient in the kitchen. But did you know that lemongrass benefits the skin too? This leafy plant works like magic when it comes to beauty routines. It is loaded with skin-friendly components that can work wonders for skin issues.

Here are some of the amazing benefits of lemongrass for your skin

1) It has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties

Lemongrass is jam-packed with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Citral, an organic component found in its leaf, is responsible for keeping infections and bacteria away. When used on the skin, lemongrass helps to keep pimple-causing bacteria and rashes at bay. It is a friendly product for acne-prone skin as it helps prevent breakouts and keeps your stomach cool when taken orally.

2) It is anti-inflammatory in nature

It protects the skin from harmful sun rays (Image by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi via pexels)

Lemongrass’ antioxidant-rich components are the major factors that make it anti-inflammatory. These anti-inflammatory properties are of great help when it comes to soothing irritated skin and calming redness of the skin, especially in the summer months when your skin gets damaged due to harmful UV rays. It works effectively on the sunburnt area and provides instant relief. The anti-inflammatory properties also make lemongrass an excellent solution for pain relief.

3) It helps prevent acne and pimples

Due to its anti-bacterial properties, lemongrass is considered a great choice for pimples and acne. It is completely safe for severe acne-prone skin as it has cooling effects that calm the redness of the skin caused by acne and also keep pimples and breakouts at bay.

4) It acts as a natural astringent

Lemongrass minimizes pores (Image by Anna Nekrashevic via pexels)

Lemongrass is a natural astringent which helps to cleanse the skin thoroughly and also helps in minimizing pores. The astringent components are very effective on oily and sensitive skin and help in reducing the appearance of oil without drying or stripping the natural moisture of the skin. It can also be used to remove blackheads and whiteheads. Lemongrass is widely used as a face toner to help reduce the appearance of pores.

5) It works as an excellent exfoliator

Exfoliating with lemongrass can potentially increase blood circulation and help maintain an even skin tone. This increases the overall collagen production and keeps the skin supple and resilient. Cell regeneration production starts to slow down as you age, and when the body is unable to create new skin cells, your skin starts to look dull and lifeless. Dead skin cells cause excessive oil and clogged pores, which further causes skin blemishes, acne, and dryness. Using lemongrass as an exfoliator helps remove dead skin cells and gives out clearer and glowing skin.

How to use lemongrass for your skin? A quick DIY

Give your skin a dose of lemongrass with this cooling face mask:

Mix 2 tablespoons of Fuller’s earth with some aloe vera pulp.

Add 3 to 4 drops of lemongrass essential oil.

Mix them together to form a thick paste.

Apply the mixture over your face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes or until it dries.

Wash it off and pat dry.

The soothing effects of aloe vera and lemongrass will refresh your face and make it rejuvenated.

Although lemongrass has a variety of skin benefits, it’s always best to do a patch test before using it on your skin. A patch test will help you see how your skin reacts to the product. If you notice any skin discomfort, such as irritation, blistering or redness, do not use the product on your skin. If you do not experience any discomfort, the product is likely safe for you to use. Lemongrass, when used in foods and beverages in its plant form, is generally safe to use, but lemongrass oil and other by-products are highly concentrated. Therefore, it is recommended to never apply lemongrass oil directly to your skin.

Edited by Sabika