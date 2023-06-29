Lewis Capaldi Announces Break From Tour Due To Tourette Syndrome

Lewis Capaldi, best known for his songs like Someone You Loved and Before You Go, recently announced that he would have to cancel the rest of his tour dates due to his ongoing health issues.

In an elaborate Instagram post addressed to his fans, he wrote:

"I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

Why did Lewis Capaldi cancel his concert?

Lewis Capaldi suffers from a rare disease called Tourette's syndrome, which affects the nervous system. The Glastonbury incident on Saturday was one of the few incidents that forced him to take some time off.

While on stage, he started experiencing ticks midway while singing 'Someone You Loved.' As a result, he was unable to complete the song, which led his fans to finish it for him.

This was not Capaldi's first public struggle with the disease. Earlier this month, a similar incident happened where he started experiencing ticks while singing. This led him to cancel all the shows leading up to the Glastonbury one.

In a detailed post, Capaldi wrote:

"I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th."

The singer announced an indefinite break from all upcoming activities via a social media post (Image via Instagram)

Following the incident, in Glastonbury, Capaldi mentioned that the break will rather be an indefinite one where he will take time off to focus on putting his "mental and physical health in order".

He further went on to thank his family, friends, team, medical professionals, and diligent fans for their unwavering support during this time of distress. He mentioned that this has been one of the most difficult decisions of his life, yet one that was extremely necessary.

The Instagram post has since garnered around two million likes with many influential artists coming forward showing their support.

Steven Bartlett, who recently interviewed Lewis Capaldi for his talk show, commented:

"Can’t wait to see you back on stage in the future brother! Top talent, top person ❤️"

While some of Lewis Capaldi's fans were disappointed that they will not be able to see him perform any time soon, others were just happy that he was prioritising his health.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a disorder that causes people who have them to experience involuntary ticks at any given time. These ticks are usually of two types. They are either expressed vocally by blurting out random words. Or they manifest in the form of certain uncontrollable body movements. There is no known treatment for this disease, however, with proper medication and care, it can be kept under control.

