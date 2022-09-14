Lili Reinhart Shares her Mental Health Struggle with Body Dysmorphia & Journey to Loving Herself

Actress Lili Reinhart recently shared her struggles with body dysmorphia and how she rediscovered herself. Body dysmorphia is a watered-down term for body dysmorphic disorder. It's a severe psychiatric disorder where a person sees a part of their body as defective or undesirable.

Others may not see that perceived defect as a flaw. However, the person suffering from body dysmorphia sees the body part as awful and defective, which can affect their day-to-day life. Studies reveal that in the US, one in 50 people suffer from body dysmorphic disorder, which is approximately around 5-10 million people.

As body dysmorphia often makes you focus only on your flaws, you may develop anxiety over how you look. That can lead to repeatedly checking yourself in the mirror or covering the 'defective' body part. While that may help temporarily by acting as forms of reassurance, they can eventually become disruptive in leading a normal life.

Lili Reinhart's Struggles with Body Dysmorphia

Lili Reinhart has made a name for herself in Hollywood and the OTT industry, thanks to her outstanding performances in the series Riverdale.

However, the young woman's journey hasn't been without challenges, as she has battled popularity, social media, and a busy schedule. Her voice is as loud as her extremely critical and watchful generation's when it comes to battling body dysmorphia, supporting mental health, and calling out body image.

She talked about the same in 2018 at a summit, revealing that after becoming famous she had to deal with multiple concerns. From coping with pregnancy rumors and Hollywood's restrictive beauty standards, she developed a hypervigilant attitude towards her body.

Reinhart started fixating on her perceived flaws and compulsively inspecting her body, which were clear indicators of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

Following their appearance in Cosmopolitan Philippines in March, Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes gave inspiring comments about body positivity. Both women expressed disapproval of photoshopping their bodies.

Reinhart's Recovery from Body Dysmorphia

On multiple occasions, Reinhart has talked about being 'imperfect" and an "openly flawed human." She thanks her fans for giving her the confidence to be open about her struggles. She also urges people to be authentic and find strength in their perceived inadequacies and also asks influencers to talk about their shortcomings.

Reinhart has no qualms about her ongoing counseling and medicine to keep her head and heart in check. In keeping with her no-nonsense commitment to self-care, she intends to carry the same forward. She says that being able to claim that she was able to get help when she knew she needed it rather than avoiding it made her feel stronger.

According to research, body dysmorphia can be accompanied by other mental health disorders, which further complicates its progress and prognosis.

The culture in which we live has a big influence on how we view physical attractiveness and beauty. In our society, a lot of stress is placed on what is deemed attractive. Images of flawless bodies are all over social media, magazines, and on television.

If you have perfectionistic tendencies, trying to live up to those ideals might lead to negative perceptions about your self-worth and self-esteem. As you tend to overrate other people's appearance, it can exacerbate anxieties about your own attractiveness.

With BDD, it's easy to see how that could result in emotions like anxiety, melancholiness, and shame.

Takeaway

People who suffer from body dysmorphic disorder get fixated on a deemed physical imperfection or defect.

That can take a toll on their well-being as they try too long to cover up or correct the flaw. The inability to function well is a result of obsessive thinking. Speak to your healthcare practitioner if you or someone you know suffers from body dysmorphia. Typically, symptoms can be controlled with a combination of therapy and medication, allowing the person to resume normal life.

Remember that in addition to consulting a professional, self-help techniques can also be effective. You don't have to let obsessive ideas and behaviors ruin your life. Learning how to do that can take time, but when you do so, you will notice significant positive effects on your physical and emotional health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

