Lime: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

If you're looking for ways to add a little more fruit to your diet, you might want to consider the benefits of using lime. Lime is just one of many citrus fruits that can be used as part of a healthy diet. It'ss a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of ways when cooking or preparing food. They're high in vitamin C and other nutrients.

There are many health benefits of having lime regularly. Lime helps to keep cholesterol at normal levels, strengthens immunity and fights against bacterial infections. A daily intake of lime will also lower blood pressure and appetite.

Nutritional Facts about Lime

Popular in many dishes because they taste good and have health benefits, limes are small but mighty.

One medium lime (67 grams) contains 20 calories, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 0.5 gram of protein, 1.9 grams of fibre and 22% of the RDI for Vitamin C.

Carbohydrates: A whole lime has only 7 gram of carbohydrates, including roughly 2 gram of fibre and 1 gram of sugar (naturally occurring). One lime juice (about 1.5 ounce) contains no fibre and only half the calories and carbohydrates of a complete lime.

As with many non-sugary fruits and non-starchy vegetables, there has been no scientific examination of lime juice's glycemic index. That is because they are low in carbohydrate and therefore unlikely to impact your blood sugar levels.

Limes, like most fruits, have very little fat content. They're also low in protein.

Vitamins and minerals: Limes and lemons are high in vitamin C, as are all citrus fruits. One lime contains slightly under 20 milligram of vitamin C, which is about a third of the daily required intake for adults.

Vitamin C boosts the immune system and aids cell development and repair, such as healing of wounds. Lime juice is also high in folate, vitamin B6 and potassium.

Health Benefits of Lime

The health benefits of having lime fruit or lime juice are many. They are:

1) Antioxidant-rich

Protects your cells from free radicals. (Image via Unsplash / Tatiana Rodriguez)

Antioxidants are important compounds that protect your cells from free radicals. Free radicals can damage your cells, which can lead to chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and a variety of cancers.

Flavonoids, limonoids, kaempferol, quercetin and ascorbic acid are among the active components in lime that serve as antioxidants in the body.

2) Immune system booster

Keeps your immune system healthy. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro)

Vitamin C is abundant in lime, which may aid to strengthen your immune system. Vitamin C increases the creation of white blood cells in test tubes, which helps protect your body from infections and disease.

Vitamin C can also hasten the healing of wounds by lowering inflammation and promoting collagen formation. Collagen is a protein that contributes in healing of wounds.

Apart from vitamin C, limes are high in antioxidants, which support your immune system by protecting your cells from free radical damage.

3) Reduce chance of getting cancer

Lowers your chances of getting cancer. (Image via Pexels / Anna Tarazevich)

Citrus fruits contain chemicals related to a reduced risk of some types of cancer. Antioxidants called flavonoids may be especially beneficial in preventing the expression of genes that cause cancer growth.

Furthermore, test-tube research suggest that citrus fruits may inhibit the growth or spread of cancer cells in the colon, throat, pancreas, breast, bone marrow, lymphomas and other organs.

4) Kidney stone prevention

Prevents kidney stones. (Image via Unsplash / Robina Weermeijer)

Kidney stones are little mineral pellets that are difficult to pass through the kidneys. Stones can form inside your kidneys if your urine is very concentrated or includes high quantities of stone-forming elements like calcium.

Citric acid, found in citrus fruits like lime, can help prevent kidney stones by increasing citrate levels and binding stone-forming minerals in the urine. According to a study, people who have more citrus fruits have a lower risk of kidney stones.

5) Boosts skin health

Produces collagen and keeps your skin healthy. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Limes offer a number of characteristics that may help to maintain skin health. They're high in vitamin C, for starters. Collagen, a protein that maintains your skin firm and strong, requires this vitamin.

An older study of almost 4,000 women revealed that those who consumed more vitamin C as they grew older had a lower incidence of wrinkles and dry skin. Secondly, limes are high in antioxidants, which may aid in the fight against ageing skin.

Oxidative stress is a situation that occurs when your body's free radicals and antioxidants are out of balance. It can cause premature ageing.

How to incorporate lime in your daily use?

Lime has a lot to offer:

They’re valued for their juice, the floral aroma of their zest and the many ways they can be used in recipes.They’re a staple ingredient in Southeast Asian and Mexican cuisine. In other parts of the world, like India, limes are often pickled and then added to dishes as a flavour boost.

Lime zest and juice are common ingredients in desserts such as key lime pie, cookies and ice cream. This citrus fruit can also be used in savoury dishes and to add flavour to both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Bottom Line

Overall, lime is a great fruit that can add a bit of zest to any dish. Moreover, they are top-notch sources of vitamin C and antioxidants. So next time you go grocery shopping, don't forget to pick up one — or two — lime(s) in addition to other fruits and vegetables.

