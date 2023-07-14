Living with Celiac Disease: A Guide to Gluten-Free Living

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that attacks your small intestine, and as a result, the body is unable to absorb nutrients properly.

When someone with celiac disease consumes gluten, their gut becomes inflamed. The small intestine is gradually harmed by repeated exposure, which can cause issues with food's ability to absorb minerals and nutrients.

Around 1 in 100 people globally have this disease, and many more do not even realize they do. There could be 2.5 million undiscovered cases of celiac disease in the US.

Common Symptoms of Celiac Disease

This autoimmune disease affects the digestive system. Here’s a list of common symptoms which may vary from person to person in severity:

Abdominal pain and cramping

Diarrhea (which can be chronic or recurrent)

Unintended weight loss

Anxiety

Mood swings

Bloating and gas

Constipation

Nausea and vomiting

Unusual Symptoms of Celiac Disease

Even though they might not be as well-known as the typical gastrointestinal ones, the symptoms of this autoimmune disease may still be present, therefore it is important to be aware of them.

1) Dermatological issues

Dermatitis Herpetiformis

A skin disorder known as dermatitis herpetiformis causes itchy, blistering rashes. It is a particular symptom of this autoimmune disease that frequently affects the scalp, buttocks, elbows, and knees.

Alopecia areata

Some people may also experience this condition, alopecia areata, which is marked by sudden hair loss in patches.

This disease may also result in a condition known as alopecia areata. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

2) Bone and joint problems

Osteoporosis or osteopenia

Celiac disease can obstruct calcium and vitamin D absorption, resulting in fragile and brittle bones.

Joint inflammation and pain

Some people with this autoimmune disease may develop joint pain, swollen joints, or symptoms resembling arthritis.

3) Iron deficiency anemia

Malabsorption of nutrients, including iron, can result from this autoimmune disease. Anaemia due to iron shortage can cause shortness of breath, weakness, pale skin, and exhaustion.

Is Celiac Disease Genetic?

Yes, there is a large hereditary component to celiac disease. It is an autoimmune condition that is brought on by consuming gluten, but it also requires a particular genetic propensity. The presence of specific human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes, particularly the HLA-DQ2 and HLA-DQ8 genes, is the main genetic component linked to this disease.

The HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 gene is present in around 95% of people with this autoimmune disease, whereas the other 5% may have other, less frequent HLA gene variations. Keep in mind that not everyone who possesses these genetic markers will experience the disease. These genes raise the risk of the illness occurring, but they do not ensure that it will.

Foods To Avoid with Celiac Disease

When you consume gluten-containing foods while suffering from this autoimmune disease, your body reacts in an abnormal way. Your small intestine starts to experience discomfort as a result of your immune system, which battles sickness. Your small intestine's lining is attacked, including the microscopic bumps (villi).

Gluten free diet is recommended to manage the symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Kovaleva)

Gluten-containing foods must be strictly avoided by people with this autoimmune disease since even trace amounts of gluten can cause symptoms and harm the small intestine. A few common foods and ingredients to stay away from are listed below:

Wheat and wheat products: Bread, cakes, cookies, semolina, durum wheat, etc.

Barley: Barley flour, barley malt, malted drinks, etc.

Rye: Rye flour, rye bread, and other rye products

It is crucial to carefully study ingredient labels and check packaged products for "gluten-free" certifications. In order to avoid cross-contamination, it is important to make sure that gluten-free foods are not prepared or cooked with gluten-containing items.

Understanding which foods to avoid and how to live a successful gluten-free lifestyle can be greatly aided by speaking with a qualified dietitian who specializes in celiac and gluten-free diets.