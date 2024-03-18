Lola Beltran's cause of death: what led to the demise of “The Grand Lady of Sinaloa”

Lola Beltran, a popular Mexican singer and actress, died on March 24, 1996, at Hospital Angeles in Mexico City because of a stroke. She influenced a wide generation of young vocalists, in and outside Mexico, with her music and voice.

Lola recorded more than 100 albums and was well known for mariachi ballads, her phrasing, cadence, tone, and deep soul vocal expression.

Who was Lola Beltran?

Born on the 7th of March, 1932, Lola Beltran Ruiz was a Mexican actress and singer. When it came to genres like Huapango and Ranchera, there was no one with a voice like her in Mexico.

She was inspired by the church choir and realized that she had a thing for ballads. To make her dream come true, she and her mother moved to Mexico City, where she began her career.

Lola loved to dress up extravagantly with jewels, dresses, and other royalty items- which made her earn the nickname 'La Reina', which means 'The Queen.'

Lola Beltran: Cause of death

Lola The Great suffered a heart attack on March 16, 1996 and was hospitalized. She was revived by the doctors, who said that her heart stopped beating for seven minutes.

Soon after this she said and I quote :

“I fought death with all my might, and God in his infinite compassion has let me live for a little while longer “

She promised to herself and her fans that she would keep singing “as long as the body holds up.” However, tragically, soon after, on March 24, 1996, she died of pulmonary embolism ( a blood clot in the lungs that creates a blockage )- at Angeles Hospital.

She was honored by placing her body on display in the Rotunda of 'Palacio De Bellas Artes'. Many poets, artists, and renowned personalities have also been honoured on this same platform.

The most successful ranchera artist of all time ~ Lola Beltran continues to inspire future musical generations.

Google Doodle celebtrating Lola's Birthday (Image by oficial_charroscantoresmexico/Instagram)

Recently Google Doodle celebrated what would have been the 92nd birthday of Lola in which they said:

"This Doodle celebrates Mexican singer and actress Lola Beltrán. The legendary artist breathed new life into classic songs and helped make Mexican ranchera music a popular genre around the world. She inspired generations of Mexican singers to embrace folk music and sing about their authentic experience.”

Her legacy will endure forever, and her music and performances will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace Lola Beltran (1932-1996.)