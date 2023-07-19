Looking for a caffeine jolt? Try the strongest coffee in the world

Are you tired of sipping on weak coffee in the morning? If you need an extra jolt to kickstart your day, maybe you need to try the strongest coffee in the world.

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world. It’s consumed by millions of people every day, and for many of us, it’s an essential part of our morning routine.

However, for some coffee lovers, a regular cup of coffee isn’t enough - they’re on the hunt for the strongest coffee. If you’re one of those people who needs a little extra kick from their morning cup of joe, you’ve come to the right place

World's strongest coffee

Extremely high in caffeine (Image via Unsplash/Jakub Dziubak)

The term “strongest coffee in the world” can be a little vague, so let’s start by defining what we mean by “strongest.”

Generally speaking, the strength of coffee is determined by its caffeine content. So, when we talk about the strongest coffee in the world, we’re talking about coffee that has the highest caffeine content.

There are a few brands that claim to have the strongest coffee in the world. Some of the most popular ones include Death Wish Coffee, Black Insomnia Coffee and Biohazard Coffee. These coffees all have one thing in common: they’re extremely high in caffeine.

How much caffeine is in the strongest coffee in the world?

Depends on how it's brewed (Image via Unsplash/Lauren Kay)

The amount of caffeine in coffee can vary depending on a few factors, like the type of coffee bean and how it’s brewed. However, this coffee in the world usually has a caffeine content that’s much higher than the average cup of coffee.

To give you an idea of just how much caffeine we’re talking about, a regular cup of coffee usually has around 95 milligrams of caffeine. Death Wish Coffee, meanwwhile, has a whopping 728 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup.

Black Insomnia Coffee has 1105 milligrams per 12-ounce cup, while Biohazard Coffee has 928 milligrams per 12-ounce cup.

Is the strongest coffee in the world safe?

Caffeine content depends on the type of coffee. (Image via Unsplash/Tina Guina)

With such high caffeine content, it’s natural to wonder if the strongest coffee in the world is safe to drink. After all, too much caffeine can have some negative side effects like jitters, headaches and a rapid heartbeat.

While everyone’s tolerance for caffeine is different, the general consensus is that consuming more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day can be dangerous. Drinking a cup of Death Wish Coffee, for example, would put you well over that limit.

Additionally, people with heart conditions or high blood pressure should be especially cautious about consuming high levels of caffeine. It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor before trying this coffee.

How does the strongest coffee in the world taste?

Different flavours of coffee (Image via Unsplash/Nousnou Iwasaki)

It’s not just about the caffeine content - taste matters, as well. Some people might assume that a strong coffee is going to taste extremely bitter or burnt, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Death Wish Coffee, for example, is described as having a “smooth, bold and intense flavor with subtle notes of cherry and chocolate.” Black Insomnia Coffee is said to have a “smooth, rich, and chocolatey” flavor, while Biohazard Coffee is described as having a “bold, nutty, and slightly sweet” taste.

Of course, taste is subjective, so you will have to try these coffees for yourself to see if you like them.

How to brew the strongest coffee in the world?

Finding a good quality of bean is important. (Image via Unsplash/Milo Miloezger)

If you’ve decided to give this coffee a try, you might be wondering how to brew it for maximum caffeine content. While each brand might have their own brewing recommendations, there are a few general tips you can follow.

First, make sure you’re using a high-quality coffee bean. The quality of the bean can have a big impact on the final caffeine content and taste of the coffee. Secondly, grind the beans just before brewing to ensure maximum freshness.

Finally, consider using a brewing method that’s known for producing high-caffeine coffee, like a French press or espresso machine. Brewing methods that allow for longer contact time between the coffee and water, like drip coffee, may result in lower caffeine content.

If you’re a caffeine junkie, the strongest coffee in the world could be worth a try. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these coffees come with a higher risk of negative side effects like jitters and headaches.

Additionally, they may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with heart conditions or high blood pressure.