6 Best Exercises for Beginners to Lose Weight at Home

If you want to lose weight at home and do not have a home-gym setup, you need to focus on various body weight exercises.

One of the best ways to lose weight at home is by using your own body weight as resistance. Not only does it help with building a foundation for advanced resistance training but also allows the muscles to get used to various types of exercises and movements.

It’s not easy to lose weight at home as you have limited options in terms of how much resistance you can add to each exercise, but there are enough body weight exercises to help kickstart the weight loss process.

How to Lose Weight at Home?

Here are some exercises that will set you on the path of weight loss at home.

1. Jump Ropes

Jump ropes are one of the best ways to start your weight loss. All you need for this is a skipping rope or a jump rope. Usually, jump ropes are most effective when you jump, but you can begin this by skipping with one leg at a time.

Jump ropes are an excellent form of cardio and are often advised by fitness coaches for warm-ups or cool-down exercises.

2. Body Weight Squats

Squats are one of the top exercises for fat loss. At the gym you can focus on dumbbells or barbell squats. However, if you do not have a power rack or pair of dumbbells at home, the best variation is body weight squats.

To do this type of squats, extend your arms in front of you or clasp your palms together and hold it in front of your chest.

Next, lower your body to do squats, but ensure your knees do not cross your toes, and your back is straight. When you push yourself upward, do it through your heels so that your quadriceps get impacted the most.

3. Push-Ups and Pull-Ups

As mentioned, weight loss at home includes body weight exercises, and push-ups and pull-ups are the most common picks.

Push-ups help with chest, triceps, and shoulders while pull-ups help with back, biceps, and rear delts. This means that if you do both exercises, you’ll essentially be working on your entire upper body.

The more effortsome your workout, the more calories your body will burn and generate energy.

4. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are another cardio exercise which helps with weight loss. Moreover, jumping jacks are a full-body workout as it moves you upper body and lower body during the exercise.

It’s important to time this exercise so that when your arms move overhead, your legs must jump to a wider stance.

Moreover, you should aim to keep your core engaged during this exercise to maintain balance and stability.

5. Burpees

Burpees are one of the most effective exercises if you want to lose weight at home. You don’t need any equipment or machine. All you need is a bit of space and a mat (you can do without it as well).

To exercise, from a simple standing position, jump slightly with your hands extended overhead. As you land on the ground from the jump, move to a push up position by keeping your palms on the floor and extending your feet backwards.

Next, do a push-up and bring your feet inward toward your elbows. From this position, move directly to your second rep by jumping with your hands extended overhead.

6. Aerobic Movements

Aerobic exercise is helpful in raising your heart rate and metabolism, which in turn helps with losing weight by burning calories.

However, aerobic exercises not only help with weight loss but also help with strength gain and improving muscle endurance.

Bottom line

If you want to lose weight at home, you need to start with the basics.

First, you need to put yourself on a calorie deficit diet that includes all three macronutrients in the right proportion—protein, carbohydrates, and fats.

Second, you need to regularly work out to ensure your muscles are constantly active and trying to adjust to the new movements and exercises.

Finally, you need to give your body enough rest and hydration. These are extremely important elements that are often missed out on when individuals try to lose weight!

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore