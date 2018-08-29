Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Low Carb Diet To Control Weight And Live Longer

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
104   //    29 Aug 2018, 00:53 IST

<p>
A low-carb diet is very effective for weight loss

The low-carb diet programs ensure that the daily carbohydrate intake is less than one-fourth of the recommended intake.

Through the years, it has been well documented that the low-carb diets provide a couple of benefits such as accelerating weight loss along with reducing the risk of diabetes and controlling the blood pressure. People who are particular about losing weight must compliment the low-carb diet a well-targeted training program.

However, do not completely cut down the carbs as it could turn out to become counterproductive and lead to further complications in the future.

Foods with high carbohydrate content are replaced with foods containing high quantities of fat and protein, and in this article, let us look closer at the eight foods that you must include as part of your low-carb diet for accelerated weight loss.

#1 Eggs

Ente

Benefits: Eggs contain all the essential amino acids and are often termed as a complete source of protein. Having eggs on a regular basis not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases but also goes a long way in strengthening the bones and muscle building.

Nutrients: One large egg contains around 80 calories of energy, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than one gram of fat. Eggs are a very good source of vitamins A, B12, and D along with Iron, Zinc and Copper.

#2 Fish

En

Benefits: Fish plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of the heart, eyes and the brain as it contains tonnes of Omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, fish contains good amounts of antioxidants, which are crucial for boosting the immunity.

Nutrients: 100 grams of Salmon contains 150 calories of energy, 20 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat while containing negligible quantities of carbohydrates. It contains good amounts of vitamins B6, B12 and C along with Potassium, Magnesium and Iron.

Alternatives: Most of the seafood is low in carbohydrates.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Diet Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
A Low Carb Diet Plan For Those Who Want To Lose Weight
RELATED STORY
What is Ketogenic Diet? Ultimate Guide to Best Keto Diet...
RELATED STORY
NBA Star LeBron James' Crazy Diet
RELATED STORY
6 Most Satisfying Low Sodium Snacks
RELATED STORY
6 Highly Effective Foods for Keto Diet - Keto Diet Food List
RELATED STORY
A High Protein Diet Plan To Get In Shape - Ultimate Guide 
RELATED STORY
5 Proven Ways To Lose Weight Through Healthy Diet
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Diet Plans To Gain Weight & Build Muscle!
RELATED STORY
The Ultimate Soup Diet For 7 days
RELATED STORY
8 High Protein Foods You Must Include In Your Diet
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us