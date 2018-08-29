Low Carb Diet To Control Weight And Live Longer

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 29 Aug 2018, 00:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A low-carb diet is very effective for weight loss

The low-carb diet programs ensure that the daily carbohydrate intake is less than one-fourth of the recommended intake.

Through the years, it has been well documented that the low-carb diets provide a couple of benefits such as accelerating weight loss along with reducing the risk of diabetes and controlling the blood pressure. People who are particular about losing weight must compliment the low-carb diet a well-targeted training program.

However, do not completely cut down the carbs as it could turn out to become counterproductive and lead to further complications in the future.

Foods with high carbohydrate content are replaced with foods containing high quantities of fat and protein, and in this article, let us look closer at the eight foods that you must include as part of your low-carb diet for accelerated weight loss.

#1 Eggs

Benefits: Eggs contain all the essential amino acids and are often termed as a complete source of protein. Having eggs on a regular basis not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases but also goes a long way in strengthening the bones and muscle building.

Nutrients: One large egg contains around 80 calories of energy, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than one gram of fat. Eggs are a very good source of vitamins A, B12, and D along with Iron, Zinc and Copper.

#2 Fish

Benefits: Fish plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of the heart, eyes and the brain as it contains tonnes of Omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, fish contains good amounts of antioxidants, which are crucial for boosting the immunity.

Nutrients: 100 grams of Salmon contains 150 calories of energy, 20 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat while containing negligible quantities of carbohydrates. It contains good amounts of vitamins B6, B12 and C along with Potassium, Magnesium and Iron.

Alternatives: Most of the seafood is low in carbohydrates.

1 / 4 NEXT