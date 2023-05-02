Lowdown on butyrate foods: Benefits and sources

Butyrate foods have been around for a while and have recently gained attention for their health benefits.

In this article, we explore what butyrate is, its benefits, and how to incorporate it in our diet.

What is butyrate?

Butyrate is a substance that has gained attention for its health benefits. (Image via Freepik)

Butyrate is a type of short-chain fatty acid that's produced by the fermentation of dietary fiber in the colon. It's also known as butyric acid, which is the active form of butyrate.

This substance has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties, improve gut health and also reduce risk of certain diseases.

Butyrate benefits

New diets and supplements are constantly promising to enhance our well-being (image via freepik)

There are several benefits to incorporating butyrate in diet. Here are some of the most significant:

Improves gut health: Butyrate has been found to improve gut health by reducing inflammation and increasing growth of beneficial bacteria. That can help alleviate symptoms of conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Butyrate has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation. That's significant, as chronic inflammation has been linked to several chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

May reduce risk of colon cancer: Research has shown that butyrate can inhibit growth of cancer cells in the colon. That suggests that incorporating butyrate in diet may help reduce risk of colon cancer.

May help with weight loss: Butyrate has been found to increase energy expenditure and decrease appetite, which can aid in weight loss.

What butyrate foods to include in diet?

Butyrate has numerous health benefits worth exploring. (Image via Freepik/Stockking)

Now that we know the benefits of butyrate, let's explore the best butyrate foods to incorporate in diet:

Butter: Butter is a rich source of butyrate and can easily be incorporated in many recipes. However, it's essential to choose high-quality, grass-fed butter to get the most benefits.

Ghee: Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is another great source of butyrate. It's lactose-free and has a higher smoke point than butter, making it a better option for cooking.

Cheese: Cheese, especially aged cheese, contains butyrate. However, it's essential to consume cheese in moderation as it's also high in saturated fat.

Yogurt: Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help improve gut health. Some brands of yogurt also contain added butyrate.

Kefir: Kefir is a fermented milk drink that contains probiotics and butyrate. It can be consumed on its own or used as a base for smoothies.

Butyrate supplements

While it's best to get our nutrients from whole foods, butyrate foods are also available. However, it's important to choose a reputable brand and consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements.

Butyrate is a substance that can have significant health benefits. By incorporating butyrate food in diet, we can improve gut health, reduce inflammation and reduce risk of certain diseases.

So why not try adding some butter, ghee, cheese, yogurt or kefir to your next meal? Your body will thank you for it.

