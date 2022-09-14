The Lying Crossover Stretch: Tips, Benefits, and Alternatives

One of the most effective exercises for relief from back pain is the lying crossover stretch. It stretches your glutes, hips, and obliques and offers a few other outstanding benefits, too.

Stiffness in the hips and lower back can occur due to various reasons, such as heavy lifting, injuries, tight hips, poor sitting posture, overuse of the muscles, and so on. The lying crossover stretch is an easy bodyweight exercise that helps keep your muscles healthy and loose while also preventing pain and future injuries. It is a great full-body stretching exercise that stretches several muscles at once, including the lower back, glutes, obliques, hips, sartorius, tensor fasciae latae, pectineus, and iliopsoas.

How Should You Do the Lying Crossover Stretch?

The lying crossover stretch is an easy exercise but it is important to perform it correctly to derive the full benefit. Here’s how to do this effective stretching exercise:

Start the exercise by lying on your back on a mat and positioning your arms by your sides.

Bend your right leg and keep your foot flat on the mat. Move both your arms out wide so that your body makes a “T” shape or a cross.

Now drop your right leg down over your left leg and slowly turn your head to your right. As you do this, make sure your upper back is flat on the mat.

Keep your legs relaxed and hold the position until you feel a gentle stretch in your lower back.

Stretch for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

Benefits of the Lying Crossover Stretch Exercise

The lying crossover stretch offers amazing results. Along with working different muscle groups simultaneously, the lying crossover stretch has the below-mentioned benefits.

1. Provides Pain Relief

Overuse, lack of movement, stiffness, and injuries are a few major causes of lower back issues that affect the muscles. Stretching is one of the best ways to loosen up stiff muscles that cause pain and discomfort.

2. Enhances the Range of Motion

Tight muscles can affect the range of motion in your joints and consequently, those muscles cannot support simple or intense movements. Unaccustomed moves can potentially lead to an injury. Practicing the lying crossover stretch can enhance the range of motion and improve your mobility as well.

3. Improves posture

Good posture is crucial for your overall appearance, spine health, and daily activities. Everything from your glutes to hips and back—all are responsible for healthy posture. Stretching on a daily basis helps keep your posture upright and makes everyday tasks a lot easier.

Alternatives to the Lying Crossover Stretch

In addition to practicing the lying crossover stretch, here are a few alternatives to stretch your hips and lower back.

1. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

The knee-to-chest stretch is an excellent lower back stretch that improves the range of motion, increases joint flexibility and also reduces tightness associated with arthritis. It can evidently be a more comfortable stretch, especially for those with flexibility issues, as it doesn’t involve twisting your body.

How should you do it?

Lie on your back and keep your knees bent. Position your feet on the floor and slowly lift your knees up enough so you can hold them with both hands.

Interlace your fingers under your knees and slowly pull your knees toward your trunk.

Relax your lower back, pelvis, and legs and hold the stretch for a few minutes.

2. Cat-Cow Pose

The cat-cow pose is another very effective stretching exercise that can be a good warm-up or mobility exercise for the lower back muscles.

How should you do it?

Kneel on the floor and place your hands in front of you. Make sure to keep your hands at a shoulder distance and your knees below your hips.

Curve your lower back and bring your head up while tilting your pelvis toward the ceiling.

Tighten your abdomen, arch your spine, and move your pelvis and head down.

Repeat.

3. Dead Hang

The dead hang is another very beneficial stretching exercise; however, it must be performed only if you have enough grip strength. Just hang from the pull-up bar for a few seconds and decompress your lower back.

Wrapping Up

The lying crossover stretch is one of the best exercises for your lower back muscles. It is easy to do and versatile as a warm-up before starting your workout or as a cool-down move at the end of your exercise session. When practicing this stretching exercise, however, just be mindful of your form and keep your posture upright.

