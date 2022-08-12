What is Madelaine Petsch’s Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Madelaine Petsch is a 27-year-old American actress and YouTuber. She's best known for playing Cheryl Blossom on The CW's Riverdale.

Petsxh starre in a Coke ad in 2014 and started working on Riverdale in 2016. For her role as Choice Hissy Fit in that series, she has been nominated for two Teen Choice Awards. She has also been in movies like "F the Prom" and "Polaroid."

Madeline Petsch has more than 25 million followers on Instagram. She also has her own line of sunglasses with Prive Revaux.

Madelaine Petsch’s Diet

Madelaine Petsch usually eats simple, plain meals, but she's careful about her foods, which are usually easy to pick up. She follows a plant-based, vegan diet.

Most of the time, Petsch eats overnight oats for breakfast. Her favorite healthy breakfast is soaked oatmeal with chia seeds, cacao nibs and raspberries in almond milk overnight.

Madelaine Petsch often eats a salad for lunch that comprises nuts, beans, brown rice and vegan dressing.

The actress makes an effort to include good quality protein in every meal to avoid her "energy level going downhill". She often gets the extra protein she needs from pasta. She likes the taste and the amount of protein in red lentil pasta.

As a snack, she might like apple slices with peanut butter, a smoothie made with Macro Greens powder, or a vegan protein bar. She often enjoys homemade vegan banana ice cream as a healthy vegan dessert.

Madelaine Petsch’s Exercise Routine

Madelaine Petsch has been in the business for a long time, and she has always been healthy and fit.

She used to run, dance and play sports, so her body was always slim and fit. However, after she got into television, Petsch's fitness has hit a whole new level.

She likes to try new things in her workouts. Two years ago, she did a lot of different things, like weight training, cardio, strength training, and other things. However, that hurt her legs, and Petsch had a lot of knee pain.

So, when whe turned 25, she stopped working out on her own and hired a trainer who could show her better ways to work out.

Petsch's workout is mostly about doing some warm-up exercises for a few minutes and then doing different things with a resistance band, ankle band, slide plate, etc. She does stretching exercises at the end of her workout. Check out her new workout routine as mentioned below:

1st Circuit: Medicine ball and resistance bands

Madelaine Petsch does each exercise for a minute with a medicine ball and resistance bands wrapped around the thighs and repeats that twice:

Ball slam

Crab walk

Good Morning squat

Alternating lunges w/ rotation

2nd Circuit: Kettlebells

She goes 30 seconds slow and 30 seconds with a pulse, unless told otherwise and repeats that twice:

Squat

Russian deadlift: no pulses

Sumo squat

Shifting side lunge

Pike up: on stability ball

3rd Circuit: Stability Ball

She does each exercise for a minute on the stability ball and repeats that twice:

Stir the pot

Dead bug

Knee slider sit-up

Plank walkout

6 Minute Abs

Madelaine Petsch is a big fan of the 6-minute abs routine, whete she switches between various ab exercises targeting her obliques, transverse, and rectus abdominus for 30 seconds each.

Takeaway

Madelaine Petsch is very committed and dedicated to her workout routine. Mixing things up has proved effective for other stars and celebrities, including Petsch. So you too can adopt the same to prevent boredom from getting in the way of your fitness.

