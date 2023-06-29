Madonna rushed to ICU with 'serious bacterial infection,' postpones Celebration Tour

In recent news, it has been reported that Madonna, the iconic "Material Girl" singer has been hospitalized due to a serious infection.

The announcement was made by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary on Instagram. According to Oseary, the iconic pop singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following a health scare but is now on the path to recovery.

Madonna's health scare and current status

As confirmed by her manager Guy Oseary, the singer's health scare resulted from a serious bacterial infection.

In an Instagram statement, Oseary said that she received treatment in the ICU for several days. Fortunately, the singer's health is improving, and she's now out of the ICU.

Although she's still under medical care, her manager expressed optimism about her full recovery. Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, has been by her side, offering support and staying close throughout the scare.

Madonna's tour postponed due to recent healthcare

Celebration tour postponed (Image via IG )

One of the major implications of the singer's health condition is the postponement of her highly anticipated "Celebration" tour. The global mega-tour, scheduled to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her musical career, was set to start on July 16 in Vancouver.

However, due to her current health situation, all commitments, including the tour, will be temporarily paused. Her manager also emphasized that rescheduling plans and new dates will be announced as soon as they're available.

Is bacterial infection dangerous?

Impact of bacterial infections (Image via Unsplash/Elena Mozhvilo)

Bacterial infections can vary in severity, and in some cases, they can be dangerous enough to require admission to ICU. ICU admission for bacterial infections is generally reserved for certain cases where the infection has become severe or life-threatening.

Some of these infections can progress rapidly and pose serious risks. Bacteria may cause bloodstream infections or pneumonia and other complications that require intensive care intervention.

During this challenging time, fans worldwide have shown their unwavering love and support for Madonna.

Social media has been flooded with well wishes and messages of encouragement, with fans expressing their concern for her health and sending positive thoughts/ Her influence on the music industry and impact on pop culture cannot be overstated, so fans are eagerly awaiting her recovery and return to the stage.

