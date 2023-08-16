Madonna squats: The viral dance move turning fitness upside down

Ever wondered what it takes to rock those Madonna-worthy dance moves? Well, get ready to dive into the latest fitness trend that's got everyone buzzing – the iconic Madonna squats.

This intense cardio routine is taking the fitness world by storm, and it's not for the faint-hearted.

Getting fit with the Queen of Pop's moves

Jump squats (Image via Freepik/Tonodiaz)

Madonna's 2001 Drowned World Tour performance of the song 'Music' gave birth to this challenging workout.

The Queen of Pop herself showcased her incredible stamina by flawlessly executing 15 jump squats while staying in sync with the music's beat. Here's the kicker – she did it all while wearing heeled boots. Fans were quick to shower praises for her fitness prowess.

Madonna squats: A challenge for the brave

Admiring Madonna's performance is one thing, but trying to match her squats is a whole different ball game.

TikTokers have jumped on the bandwagon, attempting the back-to-back squats that Madonna aced with finesse. Be warned, though – this challenge isn't just a walk in the park. It's a test of endurance, strength and a dash of sheer determination.

Witnessing Madonna perform 15 squats in heels might make you question whether you're pushing yourself enough in your workouts. Fans have been awestruck by her commitment to fitness and ability to nail those Madonna squats in a pair of heels.

Comments have poured in, praising her for turning fitness into an art form.

The jump squat: A powerful leg workout

Leg workout (Image via Freepik/rthurhidden)

Behind the viral trend lies the jump squat, a foundational lower body exercise that targets key muscle groups – the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes.

If you're up for a challenge that delivers real results, jump squats are your ticket. Incorporating them in a high-intensity workout routine can help you build and strengthen the leg muscles, boosting both power and endurance.