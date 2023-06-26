Major causes and effective home remedies for clogged ears 

From warm compress to mineral oil, there are several home remedies for clogged ears.

A clogged ear is not a serious condition, but it can be quite uncomfortable and may also affect your daily activities. While clogged ears can happen to anyone, children are most likely to get affected, especially during a sinus or cold infection.

The common signs and symptoms of clogged ears mostly include ear pain, muffled hearing, ringing in the ears, feeling of pressure in one or both ears, cough and difficulty hearing.

Fluid build-up in the ear can also be an indication of a clogged ear, but it usually happens when an individual has flu or cold.

What causes a clogged ear?

Clogged ears can happen for a variety of reasons, including:

earwax build-up

high altitudes

colds or allergies

sinus infection

blocked Eustachian tube

acoustic neuroma (benign growth in the ear)

Home remedies for clogged ears

Fortunatly, there are numerous things you can do at home to unclog your ears. In most cases, home remedies are quite effective, but some may require immediate medical attention if the clogging is serious or there's an underlying condition.

Here are some of the most effective home remedies to unclog ears:

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infectious microbes responsible for clogging, making it one of the most effective home remedies for clogged ears.

To use this remedy, take a bowl of warm water, and add a few drops of tea tree oil to it. Lean towards the bowl with your affected ear, and allow the steam to do its work.

Warm compress

Using a warm compress is also one of the best home remedies for clogged ears. It helps drain out mucus through the nasal passage and also reduce wax and mucus build-up in the ears.

To use this remedy, just dip a clean washcloth into hot water. Squeeze excess water, and place the cloth below your affected ear for a few minutes.

Steam

Steam can help you get rid of clogged ears if the problem is due to allergies or infections. To use this remedy, take a bowl of boiled water. Put your face near it, and cover your head with a large towel.

Take a few deep breaths, and inhale the steam to open up your nasal passage and ears. Alternatively, you can also take a hot shower.

Gargle with salt water

Gargling with salt water is among the most effective home remedies for clogged ears.

It can help reduce mucus in the ears and nose and provide you with quick relief. Just add a pinch of salt to a glass of warm water, and gargle for a few seconds.

Some other home remedies to unclog ears include:

Swallowing: It can help open up blocked ears, especially in elevated or high-altitude areas.

Yawning: Yawn until you hear a “pop” sound in your ears. It will reduce the pressure inside the ears.

Chewing: Chewing a gum or anything else can also help unclog your ears.

Valsalva maneuver: To do it, take a deep breath, and simultaneously pinch your nose and exhale from the nose while keeping the mouth closed. That will help open up blocked ears.

These were some of the best home remedies you can try to unclog your ears. These remedies are effective and will give you quick relief from uncomfortable and painful symptoms.

You must never use any sharp or scraping tool to unclog your ears, as these can be dangerous and lead to infection and injury. Also, avoid candling, as it can burn your ears if you are not careful.

If your clogged ear is accompanied by other symptoms like fever, loss of hearing, or severe headache, see a doctor immediately, as that can be an indication of a serious problem or underlying condition.

