Major health benefits of ghost pepper to add in your meal

The health benefits of ghost pepper, also known as bhut jolokia, have been getting popular after chefs and food vloggers have started using it as an ingredient in their dishes.

Also known as one of the world's hottest peppers, ghost paper has been known to be used in traditional medicine for curing numerous ailments. It has a staggering 10 lakh Scoville heat unit.

It's generally found in the Northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim and is used as a common ingredient in their foods. As people should have a high spice tolerance to consume it, most of the health benefits of ghost pepper are unknown.

If you are excited to add this spice, you have come to the right place. In this article, we bring before you some of the major health benefits of ghost pepper.

There are numerous health benefits of ghost pepper. Consumption of ghost pepper (bhut jolokia) regularly is proven to have healthy effects for heart health, preventing growth of cancer cells, combating skin diseases. regulating blood sugar levels and producing antioxidants among others. This marvellous gift of nature, despite being extremely hot, has a pleasantly strong aroma, for which it is famous.

For its spiciness, refreshing aromas and medicinal properties, bhut jolokia is consumed in the form of pickles, chilli sauce, flavouring curries, in home remedies, or even raw. Below, we have listed some of the major health benefits of ghost pepper.

1) Improves digestive tract

Ghost pepper improves digestion. (Image via Pexels/ Mohan Nannapaneni)

The capsaicin in bhut jolokia acts as an antidote for clearing the digestive system. Usually, people with ulcers are told to avoid spicy foods, but eating ghost pepper is known as a cure for ulcers.

Ghost peppers contain numerous antioxidant properties along with other beneficial chemicals that help treat digestive problems, like upset stomach, intestinal gas, diarrhea and cramps.

2) Treats arthritis

May treat arthritis pain. (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Studies suggest that one of the health benefits of ghost pepper for old people is its potential for anti-arthritic activity.

In traditional medicine, especially in Northeastern states, a blended paste of bhut jolokia, garlic, ginger, betel nut lead, sesame and salt is heated and applied over joints to treat arthritis pain.

3) Joint pain reliever

Can cure pain in the joints. (Image via Pexels/Ryutaro Tsukata)

Bhit jolokia can act as a natural pain reliever. Capsaicin in ghost pepper acts as an antidepressant, as it reduces endorphins in the brain, which provides pain relief.

Ghost pepper acts as a natural painkiller for minor muscle aches, backaches and joint sprains. It also reduces the chemical P from the skin, a substance that carries the message of pain to the brain.

Capsaicin acts as an antidote in the body, which is effective against diseases like Shingles, HIV and other pain.

4) Boosts metabolism

Hot improves metabolism (Image via Pexels/doTERRA International, LLC)

One of the major health benefits of ghost pepper is that it increases the metabolic rate in the body, which in turn increases body temperature. This process consumes a lot of energy, which burns extra calories.

It can also alter the body's protein to cope with the accumulation of fat. If ghost pepper is consumed for breakfast, the appetite for the rest of the day is suppressed, which helps in losing weight.

Researchers say that capsaicin is good for weight loss, as it selectively destroys the nerve fibres that carry messages from the stomach to the brain.

5) Promotes heart health

Improves cardiovascular health (Image via Pexels/Louis Bauer)

Researchers say that the consumption of ghost pepper is very effective in improving cardiovascular health and the circulatory system.

It prevents heart disease and lowers lipid deposits by lowering blood cholesterol level in the body. Therefore, it counteracts the clotting of excessive blood, as it divides the blood vessels to support the flow of blood.

6) Reduces cancer risk

May prevent growth of cancer cells (Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Capsaicin has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have suggested that ghost pepper has potential anti-cancer properties and can act as a cancer-fighting agent.

It slows down the growth of prostate cancer cells without affecting the normal cells. Research has shown that the consumption of ghost pepper in a generous amount can be effective in preventing breast, pancreatic and bladder cancers.

7) Fights flu and fungal infections

Can prevent growth of flu and fungal infections (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Ghost pepper is an effective element in fighting cold and flu. They are rich in beta carotene and antioxidants, which support the immune system and help protect the body against colds and flu.

Researchers have found that nasal sprays that contain capsaicin can reduce blocked noses and congestion. The body heats up after consuming ghost pepper, and increasing blood temperature helps it to fight against norovirus, the flu virus that activates the immune system.

Studies have found that the consumption of ghost pepper helps the body fight 16 types of fungus.

Additional health benefits of ghost pepper include its efficiency in preventing bad breath, improving the smell of your breath and acting as a disinfectant in the mouth. Also, it has several anti-inflammatory benefits that can help the body in preventing bee pollen allergies and its related symptoms.

Although there are no major health benefits of ghost pepper, consuming it in excessive amounts can lead to stomach discomfort, cause seizures and in worst-case scenarios may cause holes in the oesophagus.

Therefore, we need to take into account both the health benefits and side effects of ghost pepper before deciding to consume it regularly. To use it for medical treatment, seek advice from a healthcare professional to be safe from its side effect while also enjoying the spice in your delicacies.