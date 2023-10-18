Male Menopause: Is it a really a thing?

Menopause is an extremely common phenomenon that every woman goes through around the age of 45–55. It's basically an indication of a woman's reproductive cycle, disabling them from having children anymore.

It's a common misconception that only women experience this significant transition.

Men experience a range of changes as they age, and many of the symptoms—such as mood swings, decreased testosterone hormone, and exhaustion—are quite similar to those of women going through menopause.

Male menopause is commonly linked to old age and a reduced production of testosterone. Like female menopause, it also affects fertility.

Is Male Menopause a myth?

The term "male menopause" describes the decline in testosterone levels associated with ageing. But the hormonal alterations that come with becoming older are different for men and women.

Ovulation in women ends, and the production of hormones falls off in a relatively short time. We call this menopause. The reasons behind the gradual drop in testosterone and other hormone levels in men over many years aren't always evident.

Some men also experience the following signs and symptoms, along with a drop in testosterone levels:

Fatigue

Weakness

Depression

Sexual issues

Whether these symptoms are related to low testosterone levels or not is still a point of discussion in the medical community.

The loss of testosterone in men happens more gradually than it does in women during menopause, where the production of hormones entirely stops.

In contrast to the ovaries, the testes do not ever run short of the substances required to produce testosterone. Men in good health may continue to produce sperm deep into their late 80s or beyond.

Causes

A man's testosterone levels start to gradually decline after age 30; however, not everybody undergoes the symptoms of this condition. Hence, the medical community doesn't believe age related factors are the sole contributors to the onset of this condition.

Every person experiences different symptoms. While these signs typically appear in older men with low testosterone levels, they also primarily manifest in older men with:

Heart diseases

Diabetes

Obesity

High blood pressure

However, there are many other factors that contribute to the reduction of low testosterone levels in men:

Smoking

Leading a sedentary lifestyle

Stress

Anxiety

Lack of sleep

Alcohol Consumption

It's commonly observed for men to go through a phase called the "mid-life crisis". In this phase, men start to stress about many aspects of their lives. This can result in manifesting the symptoms of ADAM and may also lead to depression.

Diagnosis and Treatment

To check your testosterone levels, your doctor can draw a blood sample.

Only if older men exhibit symptoms or signs, according to experts, should they be tested for low testosterone. The test ought to be repeated to verify the results if the initial test reveals low testosterone levels.

The pituitary gland should undergo additional testing if low testosterone is verified in order to discover the root cause and rule out the other hormonal abnormalities.

You'll probably be able to cope with your symptoms without any medication until this condition severely affects your life or makes you suffer.

Your doctor can assist you in starting a treatment plan or simply suggest a few lifestyle modifications to help lessen the side effects of "male menopause".

Menopause in men isn't actually a condition that you can diagnose. Although ADAM is a testosterone deficit, a condition that might resemble "male menopause" in its effects.

Low testosterone conditions can be difficult and manifest differently in different people.