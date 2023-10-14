Man suffers unusual rash after eating undercooked shiitake mushroom

In an unfortunate turn of events, a man's love for shiitake mushrooms resulted in a peculiar and unsettling skin condition.

A recently published case study reveals how the man developed an uncommon rash after consuming undercooked shiitake mushrooms. However, the condition was temporary, as the man got back to full health without any long-lasting problems.

A report in the New England Journal of Medicine said that a 72-year-old man went to a hospital's emergency department in Geneva, Switzerland, to seek medical attention.

He had been experiencing an intensely itchy rash across his back and upper buttocks for two days, making sleep impossible. The origin of his discomfort was traced back to his consumption of undercooked shiitake mushrooms.

More about the man who ate undercooked shiitake mushrooms

Any type pf uncooked mushrooms can be harmful to your body (Image via Unsplash/ Yuval Zukerman)

This particular case of shiitake dermatitis, as it's known, may appear alarming with its red streaks, but it does not generally result in severe or life-threatening allergic reactions. Fortunately, the condition tends to resolve on its own with time.

In this instance, the patient was advised to thoroughly cook his mushrooms in the future. Moreover, the doctors prescribed topical steroids and oral antihistamines to relieve his symptoms.

During his follow-up appointment two weeks later, the itching had improved, but there were still some areas of darker skin.

"We aimed to draw attention to a lesser-known condition that may initially worry general practice physicians but ultimately resolves by itself," said study author Egle Janušonytė, a physician at Geneva University Hospitals.

What is shiitake mushroom dermatitis?

With the help of histamine, allergic reaction was suppressed. (Image via Unsplash/Kier in sight archives)

Shiitake dermatitis is relatively uncommon outside Asian countries, where shiitake mushrooms are more frequently consumed.

However, with the growing popularity of this type of mushroom worldwide, medical professionals warn that we may see more cases of this condition in the future.

"Given that shiitake mushrooms now rank as the second most consumed mushroom globally, we anticipate an increasing number of cases in Europe.

"Therefore, it is crucial for healthcare professionals to be well-informed about this condition," emphasized Janusonyte.

It's important to clarify that the study was carried out in Switzerland, not as initially reported. This correction ensures that the information is accurate.

For safe and delicious consumption of any mushrooms, it's important to cook them properly

can cook it in various different styles (Image via Unsplash/ Nick Grappone)

Follow these easy tips to cook shiitake mushrooms carefully:

Crank up the heat up to at least 140°F (60°C). This will break down any of the allergenic compounds that might harm your skin.

Make the pan hot, drizzle in some oil, or melt that butter; toss the mushrooms in. Sizzle and flip them till they're cooked all the way through.

If you're adding these mushrooms to a soup or stew, boiling or steaming is the way. That will make sure they're cooked up properly and safe to grub on.

Don't rush the process. Let the mushrooms cook for a while. Shoot for at least 5-7 minutes, depending on how you doing it.

Keep an eye on the mushrooms as they cook. They need to look all plump, tender and done. If they are still looking raw or firm, keep cooking till they're on point.

This unusual case highlights the potential risks associated with consuming undercooked shiitake mushrooms. While shiitake dermatitis may cause alarming symptoms, it's a self-limiting condition that resolves over time.

To prevent such issues, it's advised to cook mushrooms thoroughly before consumption. As the popularity of these mushrooms continues to rise, healthcare professionals must be aware of this condition to provide appropriate advice and treatment when necessary.