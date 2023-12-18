Mandelic acid for skin: Benefits and possible side effects you must know about 

If you are looking for a gentle AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) for exfoliating your sensitive skin, look no further than mandelic acid. It is one of the most gentle and safe AHAs available in the market, best suited for people with acne and sensitive skin. It can also be used by individuals who find other chemical exfoliants too harsh for their skin.

It is important to note that studies and research on mandelic acid are limited, but it's still believed that this AHA can do wonders on the skin. People who’ve used this skincare ingredient claim that it can help with skin problems like acne, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, signs of aging and more.

Read on to learn more about the benefits of using mandelic acid for skin.

Benefits of mandelic acid for the skin

Here’s a look at a few of the most potent advantages of using this gentle yet powerful AHA in your skincare routine:

#1 It is quite gentle on the skin

Gentle on the skin. (Image via Pexels/KoolShooters)

Unlike other AHAs that can damage your skin barrier or aren’t suitable for sensitive skin, mandelic acid is gentle on the skin and suits almost all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. This makes the particular AHA the very first choice for people who are prone to breakouts and pimples.

It is believed that this ingredient penetrates the skin slowly and doesn’t cause any type of irritation or inflammation.

#2 It doesn’t clog pores

Unclog pores (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

If you have clogged pores, using mandelic acid in your everyday skincare routine can help unclog them and keep your skin oil-free. This AHA not only unclog pores but also helps remove whiteheads and blackheads and reduce sebum production.

Additionally, it contains essential antibacterial properties that prevent acne-causing bacteria thereby keeping your skin away from different kinds of acne and breakouts.

#3 It may reduce signs of aging

Reduces signs of aging (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

This gentle AHA is also known to reduce early signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles and sagging. It helps eliminate older skin cells with new ones and as a result, makes the skin appear younger and firmer.

The skin care ingredient also improves the elasticity of the skin and boosts its texture.

#4 It may increase collagen production

Increases collagen production (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Another great benefit of using mandelic acid for the skin is that it may help promote collagen production. This in turn improves the appearance and texture of the skin and keeps the skin healthy and clear. Several anecdotal claims suggest that using this AHA can improve the skin in just a few days.

#5 It may reduce blemishes and hyperpigmentation

Reduces blemishes and hyperpigmentation (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

This AHA is also touted as one of the gentlest skincare ingredients for reducing hyperpigmentation, dark spots and blemishes. Its anti-melanotoxic properties work great on skin problems like melasma, too. It fights against sun damage and evens out uneven skin tone as well.

Possible side effects of mandelic acid

Overuse can cause redness and inflammation. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Although mandelic acid is one of the gentlest AHAs available, there are still certain risks and side effects associated with its use.

It is important to note that the AHA can cause skin irritation if used excessively and may lead to problems like itching, swelling, inflammation, redness, tenderness and more. overusing this exfoliant can cause breakouts and may even worsen your acne.

When using this potent skincare ingredient, it’s essential to apply a good quality moisturizer and sunscreen to prevent sensitivity to harmful UV rays. Also, you should choose products that contain low concentrations of this AHA so that your skin gets used to this ingredient.

Start by using it alternatively and initially work up to regular use. Watch out for problems like redness and inflammation, and stop using the product if you notice any such concerns.

Most importantly, do not combine two AHAs and make sure to rotate your products, especially if you use retinol in your skincare routine.