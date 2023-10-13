‘Manifesting’ big dreams can lead to financial struggles and potential bankruptcy, study reveals

The idea of manifesting is to dream big and picture yourself achieving your goals. By thinking about the things you want, you're able to bring them into reality.

It generally involves getting rid of negative thoughts and surrounding yourself with positive ones to attract more good things. However, a new study suggests that it's important to think about your actions in relation to money.

If you are new to manifestation, here's what it means

Law of attraction techniques (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Mils)

Manifesting is defined as the belief that one can attract success by sending desires out into the universe through positive thoughts, visualization or even symbolic actions like writing oneself a pretend cheque.

The study involved surveying 375 individuals on their beliefs about manifestation and their financial behaviors. Participants were asked to rate their agreement with statements like attracting success with the help of the universe or higher power or receiving aid from the universe in achieving goals.

How manifesting a big dream can lead you to financial trouble?

Can cause financial burden (Image via Unsplash/Austin Distel)

The study revealed that for every increased point on the belief scale, individuals are 40% more likely to have experienced bankruptcy and 30% more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Interestingly, participants who endorsed manifesting beliefs were less likely to invest in stocks. The researchers attributed that to the fact that manifesters tend to have a stronger belief in getting rich quickly, aligning with the historical volatility and potential rapid gains associated with cryptocurrencies.

Knowing the difference between a healthy visualization and not falling prey to manifesting technique

Understanding what's a healthy visualization (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

One potential explanation for the findings is that individuals who engage in manifestation techniques may focus more on symbolic actions, like visualizing success, rather than tangible steps to manage their personal finances.

The temptation of quick success may block or pause your long-term financial planning. Moreover, manifesters tend to showcase over=optimism, believing they're more likely to succeed in shorter time frames, potentially underestimating the odds of failure.

The study also highlighted that those who believe in manifesting often feel a sense of control over aspects of life that are inherently uncontrollable, like becoming rich quickly or achieving fame.

While that may contribute to a positive mindset and resilience, it can lead to a dangerous downplaying of warning signs. Manifesters may overlook crucial indicators of financial fragility, like mounting debt, in favor of maintaining a positive outlook.

When it comes to visualization, it's essential to have a clear understanding of what constitutes a healthy approach. Healthy visualization involves imagining positive outcomes, setting intentions and focusing on the steps needed to achieve your goals.

However, it's equally important not to get trapped in the mindset that manifestation alone will bring success. To avoid that, it's crucial to take actionable steps, make realistic plans and work diligently towards your objectives.

By using visualization with proactive efforts, you can maximize your chances of realizing your dreams.