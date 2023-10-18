Manuka Honey for Cough: Does It Work to Reduce Cold Symptoms?

Manuka honey for cough has been a popular choice to get relief from regular cough. Honey, known for its various health benefits and throat-relieving properties, makes it a good alternative to antibiotics to get relief from cough naturally.

The list of types of honey available in the market is quite long. The reason behind this is due to the various sources of flowers from which the honey is extracted. Each type of honey has its own benefits. Acacia honey, which is extracted from Black Locust, is known for its low sucrose level and anti-inflammatory properties.

Similarly, Manuka honey is another type of honey that is known to help with cough and possesses other significant properties. In this article, we will look more into the world of Manuka honey.

What Makes Manuka Honey Special?

What makes it so special? (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Manuka honey has its roots in New Zealand. It is well-known for its antibacterial properties. Contrary to antibiotics, it maintains its effect, which makes it a good addition to your daily routine in order to increase your immunity.

The main reason behind its high efficiency is due to the presence of a high concentration of methylglyoxal (MGO). The high concentration of MGO makes Manuka honey different from the other available honey in the market. This organic compound increases the bacteria-fighting capabilities of the body.

Manuka Honey for Cough

Manuka for cough (Image by master1305 on Freepik)

Manuka honey can be a natural solution for your cough by helping you alleviate your sore throat and calm your cough. The upper respiratory tract infections caused by various bacteria and viruses can be countered with its consumption.

With the high concentration of MGO, it is highly resistant to bacteria and viruses thus preventing the chances of cough. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, one can find relief from the swelling and inflammation caused due to the cold.

Overall, with the consumption of Manuka, the severity and duration of the cough and cold can be reduced.

Other Benefits of Manuka Honey

The benefits of Manuka (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

The benefits of Manuka are not just limited to cough, it has various other properties that make it no less than a super-honey.

Wound Healing

With its high antibacterial properties, the healing of wounds can be facilitated by Manuka honey. For ages, it has been used to increase the speed of healing wounds. It protects the wounds from bacteria and thus contributes to the healing process.

Better Oral Health

Oral health is a common problem among many. Studies have proven that with the consumption of honey, one can attain improved oral health. It prevents plaque, gingivitis, periodontitis, and mouth ulcers, which are commonly prevalent dental problems.

Due to its high antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it can also potentially aid in preventing gastric ulcers, and improve the digestion of the individual. Thus with the wide array of benefits consumption of Manuka honey can be a great addition to one's diet.

Consumption of Manuka Honey for Cough

The best way to get the whole lot of benefits of Manuka can be achieved by the daily consumption of half a tablespoon of honey. One can consume it directly or combine it with tea or with some warm water. This can be opted for getting relief from a sore throat and cough.

Before buying Manuka one should consider a few factors in order to get a legitimate and useful product.

To get the right product one must check the UMF rating which represents the various levels of the components of Manuka. A 10-15 level of UMF can be considered useful for consumption. A better UMF will have a higher concentration of these compounds.

Further, make sure it is not a blend of any other plant and it must be made in New Zealand or parts of coastal Australia, as it is native to those places.

Manuka honey is more than just ordinary honey, it comes with a range of benefits like relief from a cough and an increase in the wound healing process. The consumption of it can work wonders for you. However, all these benefits are only relevant when consumed to a limit; exceeding them may cause health problems in the future.