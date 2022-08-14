Matt Damon's Diet & Workout Routine for The Bourne Legacy

Matt Damon is one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. You will undoubtedly recognize him as Jason Bourne even if you do not know him by his name.

Damon is distinguished by his action sequences and the fact that he performs the majority of his stunts himself.

Damon's transformation into a super spy was brought about by a four week, high-intensity, heavyweight metabolic training regimen recommended by celebrity trainer Jason Walsh, the owner of L.A.'s Rise Nation.

Matt Damon’s Workout Routine

Matt Damon's Jason Bourne training focused on his entire body as opposed to concentrating on singular muscle groups. The advantage of this workout is that using more muscles results in a higher demand for oxygen, thus helping in burning calories. This is how Damon could lose weight while building muscle.

Initially, Matt Damon began his exercise program with bodyweight exercises, which included the following:

3 sets of 100 pushups.

3 sets of 25 pull-ups each

2 sets of 25 Squats

2 sets of 25 Pistol Squats

2 sets of 25 Squat-Jumps

4 sets of 25 crunches

To prepare for his shirtless sequences, he partook in cardio exercises. Famously, Damon used the VersaClimber, which is Jason Walsh's favorite machine, as it provides the advantages of aerobics and tones the body.

Matt Damon’s Diet Routine

To prepare for his role as Jason Bourne, Damon carefully monitored his food. Despite strenuous exercise, his daily calorie limit was 2,000. Lean animal protein, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and protein drinks would make up his six daily meals. When it came time to film, he cut back like a fighter to be as slim and chiseled as possible while drinking plenty of water.

Breakfast

Damon consumed three hard-boiled eggs, a glass of milk, and some snacks before his first Bourne training. He would drink the first of his two daily protein drinks after his workout.

Lunch

Damon often ate chicken breasts or a lean cut of beef for lunch, coupled with salad and good fats from avocado and coconut oil. Another option for him may be a cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread.

Dinner

Damon typically had fish and vegetables for dinner, with salmon being his favorite. As he would not expend as many calories at night, dinner would often be less calorie-intensive than lunch.

Damon's training with Jason Walsh is largely responsible for his exercise philosophy today. Walsh surprised Damon the most out of the twelve trainers he had. Instead of buffing him up, Walsh used training techniques that helped the actor develop an athletic physique, giving him mobility, flexibility, and all-around strength.

The secret to Damon's strength and physical metamorphosis is his willingness to take his workouts to the extremes, especially when he has a specific objective in mind.

