McDonald's employee shocked the internet with a viral video showing how iced tea is really made     

Do you love McDonald’s iced tea? Well, who doesn’t love this refreshing and delicious drink? But a recent revelation on how this beverage is actually made has sparked concern among iced tea lovers.

One of McDonald’s employees has recently revealed that the fast-food giant uses a whopping 4-pound, i.e., approximately 1.8 kg of sugar bag to make this particular beverage. The shocking details were revealed in a TikTok video that has already garnered more than 1.3 million views all around the world.

McDonald’s employee reveals how the famous McD iced tea is made

McDonald's employee reveal how sweet tea is made. (Photo via Pexels/Luis Rosero)

A McDonald’s employee named Gia, who goes by @gia2bad on TikTok, spilled the beans about how the restaurant makes its famous and most loved iced tea. According to her TikTok video, the restaurant uses massive quantities of sugar to make this beloved beverage.

Gia jokingly wrote in the text over the video,

If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea is so sweet at McDonald’s.

In the video, an employee can be seen mixing the tea, as hot water was being added to the mixture. The employee then went on to add a large four-pound bag of white sugar into the bucket.

She also revealed that sometimes it can take more than 1 bag of sugar to make the iced tea.

Yes, we use a whole bag sometimes 2, she wrote over the video.

The shocking revelation has startled McDonald’s iced tea lovers, leaving many consumers angry and wondering about its potential impact on their overall health.

TikTok users had mixed reactions

Users expressed concern over excessive sugar. (Photo via Unsplash/Faran Roufi)

The revelation led to a mix of reactions among TikTok users and McDonald’s customers. Some users expressed anger and concern over the excessive sugar content, while others worried about their health.

One user wrote, “Would you like some tea with your sugar”. Another commented, “Diabetes in a cup”.

“That explains why it's way too sweet. I always order half sweet and half unsweetened”, another user wrote.

Other McDonald’s employees refuted these claims

Former McDonald's employees refuted the claims. (Photo via Unsplash/Jurij Kenda)

While users were pouring out their anger through comments, other McDonald’s employees claimed that they don’t use this method at their locations. They emphasized that different McDonald’s locations have different ways of making the beverage.

A McDonald's employee commented, “I work there and we don’t do that”.

Another wrote, “We don’t hand-make sweet tea at our store. It’s made with a commercial tea machine”.

A former employee commented, “We have a machine for making iced tea. I never did this when I worked there”.

What does McDonald’s office website say?

McDonald's official website claims sweet tea has 40 grams of sugar. (Photo via Unsplash/Matt Hoffman)

As per McDonald’s official website, iced tea is made from pekoe-cut black tea and orange pekoe.

However, other ingredients are also added, including ice and inverted sugar. According to the FDA, inverted sugar is basically an aqueous solution of partly inverted or inverted, refined or partly refined sucrose.

Furthermore, McDonald’s also claimed that in a large cup of sweet tea, there are approximately 40 grams of sugar.

Previously, another McDonald’s employee made claims about how the food giant’s sweet tea is made. A former employee named Nicole, posted a TikTok video last year and claimed that there was a lot of sugar used to make the tea. The video went viral on TikTok, however, was deleted a few days later.